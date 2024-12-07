|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Dec 2024
|16 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 16th December, 2024 as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|11 Dec 2024
|4 Dec 2024
|Tiaan Consumer Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting for Approval of Audited Financial Results along with audit report for the Quarter & Year ended on March 31st 2024. Tiaan Consumer Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our intimation dated December 04th, 2024 under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding Board Meeting to be held on Saturday, 07th December, 2024 for approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended March 31st, 2024. This is to inform you that due to the unavailability of the Directors, the said Board Meeting has been postponed and rescheduled to be held on Wednesday 11th of December, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.12.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 11th December, 2024 as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 11/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Dec 2024
|4 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 04th December, 2024 as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
|Board Meeting
|29 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Tiaan Consumer Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Half year ended on September 30th 2024. 2. Any other agenda with prior permission of Chairperson. Intimation for the Postponement of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024) Intimation for Postponement of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024) Intimation for Postponement of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Intimation for the postponement of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.11.2024) Tiaan Consumer Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Due to the unavailability of the auditor, who is currently unable to provide the LRR (Limited Review Report), the said Board Meeting has been postponed and rescheduled to be held on 29th of November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/11/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, 29th November, 2024 as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Submission of unaudited financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024)
