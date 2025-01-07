iifl-logo-icon 1
Tiaan Consumer Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.09
(4.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.91

19.13

0

0.49

yoy growth (%)

-79.53

0

-100

15.28

Raw materials

-2.02

-16.89

0

-0.21

As % of sales

51.76

88.28

0

42.63

Employee costs

-0.33

-0.47

0

-0.06

As % of sales

8.67

2.5

0

12.6

Other costs

-0.26

-0.47

0

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.75

2.5

0

26.76

Operating profit

1.28

1.28

0

0.08

OPM

32.79

6.71

0

18

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.24

0

-0.08

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.17

0.08

0

0.03

Profit before tax

1.24

1.12

0

0.04

Taxes

-0.3

-0.29

0

-0.01

Tax rate

-24.44

-25.78

0

-30

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.93

0.83

0

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.93

0.83

0

0.02

yoy growth (%)

12.31

0

-100

773.81

NPM

23.94

4.36

0

5.78

