|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.91
19.13
0
0.49
yoy growth (%)
-79.53
0
-100
15.28
Raw materials
-2.02
-16.89
0
-0.21
As % of sales
51.76
88.28
0
42.63
Employee costs
-0.33
-0.47
0
-0.06
As % of sales
8.67
2.5
0
12.6
Other costs
-0.26
-0.47
0
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.75
2.5
0
26.76
Operating profit
1.28
1.28
0
0.08
OPM
32.79
6.71
0
18
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.24
0
-0.08
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.17
0.08
0
0.03
Profit before tax
1.24
1.12
0
0.04
Taxes
-0.3
-0.29
0
-0.01
Tax rate
-24.44
-25.78
0
-30
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.93
0.83
0
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.93
0.83
0
0.02
yoy growth (%)
12.31
0
-100
773.81
NPM
23.94
4.36
0
5.78
