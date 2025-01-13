Timex Group India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.1
10.1
10.1
10.1
Preference Capital
76.31
76.16
76.1
76.1
Reserves
-3.3
-24.07
-70.63
-73.65
Net Worth
83.11
62.19
15.57
12.55
Minority Interest
Debt
9.83
34.31
35.09
15.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
92.94
96.5
50.66
27.79
Fixed Assets
14.89
16.72
17.29
19.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.94
16.84
0
0
Networking Capital
64.18
61.64
33.01
6.84
Inventories
106.25
95.88
53.57
33.27
Inventory Days
73.93
86.18
Sundry Debtors
51.14
52.37
48.6
38
Debtor Days
67.07
98.43
Other Current Assets
15.03
11.21
10.58
13.49
Sundry Creditors
-71.94
-66.19
-56.07
-57.61
Creditor Days
77.38
149.23
Other Current Liabilities
-36.3
-31.63
-23.67
-20.3
Cash
3.93
1.3
0.36
1.33
Total Assets
92.94
96.5
50.66
27.79
