Timex Group India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.21
-8.11
-1.8
7.52
Depreciation
-3.57
-3.54
-2.97
-1.67
Tax paid
0
0.1
0
0
Working capital
26.24
-22.28
-1.07
12.51
Other operating items
Operating
25.89
-33.83
-5.84
18.36
Capital expenditure
-1.43
-1.64
17.11
0.36
Free cash flow
24.46
-35.47
11.27
18.73
Equity raised
-147.5
-131.16
-134.64
-4.46
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
44.51
48.5
61.55
53.43
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-78.53
-118.13
-61.82
67.7
