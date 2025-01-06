iifl-logo-icon 1
Timex Group India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

191.6
(-5.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Timex Group India Ltd

Timex Group FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.21

-8.11

-1.8

7.52

Depreciation

-3.57

-3.54

-2.97

-1.67

Tax paid

0

0.1

0

0

Working capital

26.24

-22.28

-1.07

12.51

Other operating items

Operating

25.89

-33.83

-5.84

18.36

Capital expenditure

-1.43

-1.64

17.11

0.36

Free cash flow

24.46

-35.47

11.27

18.73

Equity raised

-147.5

-131.16

-134.64

-4.46

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

44.51

48.5

61.55

53.43

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-78.53

-118.13

-61.82

67.7

