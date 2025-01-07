Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
264.46
140.9
251.9
207.3
yoy growth (%)
87.69
-44.06
21.51
3.59
Raw materials
-148.05
-78.12
-139.96
-110.39
As % of sales
55.98
55.44
55.56
53.25
Employee costs
-37.69
-26.45
-31.48
-25.63
As % of sales
14.25
18.77
12.49
12.36
Other costs
-71.11
-39.92
-76.88
-60.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.88
28.33
30.52
29.3
Operating profit
7.6
-3.59
3.58
10.54
OPM
2.87
-2.54
1.42
5.08
Depreciation
-3.57
-3.54
-2.97
-1.67
Interest expense
-1.9
-2.19
-2.8
-2.1
Other income
1.08
1.21
0.39
0.75
Profit before tax
3.21
-8.11
-1.8
7.52
Taxes
0
0.1
0
0
Tax rate
0
-1.23
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.21
-8.01
-1.8
7.52
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.22
-8.01
-1.8
7.52
yoy growth (%)
-140.19
345
-123.93
-329.96
NPM
1.21
-5.68
-0.71
3.62
