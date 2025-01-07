iifl-logo-icon 1
Timex Group India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

201.7
(5.27%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

264.46

140.9

251.9

207.3

yoy growth (%)

87.69

-44.06

21.51

3.59

Raw materials

-148.05

-78.12

-139.96

-110.39

As % of sales

55.98

55.44

55.56

53.25

Employee costs

-37.69

-26.45

-31.48

-25.63

As % of sales

14.25

18.77

12.49

12.36

Other costs

-71.11

-39.92

-76.88

-60.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.88

28.33

30.52

29.3

Operating profit

7.6

-3.59

3.58

10.54

OPM

2.87

-2.54

1.42

5.08

Depreciation

-3.57

-3.54

-2.97

-1.67

Interest expense

-1.9

-2.19

-2.8

-2.1

Other income

1.08

1.21

0.39

0.75

Profit before tax

3.21

-8.11

-1.8

7.52

Taxes

0

0.1

0

0

Tax rate

0

-1.23

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.21

-8.01

-1.8

7.52

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.22

-8.01

-1.8

7.52

yoy growth (%)

-140.19

345

-123.93

-329.96

NPM

1.21

-5.68

-0.71

3.62

