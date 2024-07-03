Summary

Timex Group India Ltd (Formerly known Timex Watches Limited) was incorporated on 4 Oct.88 and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 5 Jan.89. The Company was promoted by Titan Watches (a Tata Group Company) and Timex Corporation, US, to manufacture 2.5 million watches at Noida, UP, at a cost of Rs 825 million. Currently, Timex, US, holds a 29.68% stake in the company.In Aug.93, the company came out with a public issue of 35.74 lac 12.5% PCDs of Rs 140 each, aggregating Rs 50.04 cr, to part-finance its project to manufacture wrist watches at its plant in Noida. TWL mainly caters to the low and middle price range of watches, providing value for money. The company has marketing and selling arrangements to use Titan Industries marketing network of over 4300 outlets all over the country and 172 high-profile showrooms and shops. The company commenced a project for the manufacture of metal cases utilising vacuum plating in May 95. During 1999-2000, the accumulated losses of the company exceed 50% of its net worth and in order to improve the net worth the company issued 4500000 equity shares of Rs 10/- at a premium of Rs 14.25 per share.The Company constructed a new state of the art manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh and commenced the production from April 2007. Nautica brand was launched during 2007. The name of the Company was changed to Timex Group India Limited effective from 13th October 2007. It introduced Ferragamo watches in 2008-09. It further launc

