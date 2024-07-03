iifl-logo-icon 1
Timex Group India Ltd Share Price

196.6
(-2.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:23:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open207
  • Day's High207
  • 52 Wk High238
  • Prev. Close202.25
  • Day's Low196.1
  • 52 Wk Low 113.45
  • Turnover (lac)35.92
  • P/E79
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value8.76
  • EPS2.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,984.68
  • Div. Yield0
Timex Group India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

207

Prev. Close

202.25

Turnover(Lac.)

35.92

Day's High

207

Day's Low

196.1

52 Week's High

238

52 Week's Low

113.45

Book Value

8.76

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,984.68

P/E

79

EPS

2.56

Divi. Yield

0

Timex Group India Ltd Corporate Action

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Timex Group India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Timex Group India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:34 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.93%

Foreign: 74.93%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.22%

Institutions: 0.22%

Non-Institutions: 24.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Timex Group India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.1

10.1

10.1

10.1

Preference Capital

76.31

76.16

76.1

76.1

Reserves

-3.3

-24.07

-70.63

-73.65

Net Worth

83.11

62.19

15.57

12.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

264.46

140.9

251.9

207.3

yoy growth (%)

87.69

-44.06

21.51

3.59

Raw materials

-148.05

-78.12

-139.96

-110.39

As % of sales

55.98

55.44

55.56

53.25

Employee costs

-37.69

-26.45

-31.48

-25.63

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.21

-8.11

-1.8

7.52

Depreciation

-3.57

-3.54

-2.97

-1.67

Tax paid

0

0.1

0

0

Working capital

26.24

-22.28

-1.07

12.51

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

87.69

-44.06

21.51

3.59

Op profit growth

-311.97

-200.27

-66.03

637.06

EBIT growth

-186.48

-692

-89.6

-2,024

Net profit growth

-140.19

345

-123.93

-329.96

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Timex Group India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Timex Group India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

DHIRAJ KUMAR MAGGO

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

David Thomas Payne

Managing Director

Deepak Chhabra

Independent Director

Meeta Makhan

Independent Director

Dhanashree Ajit Bhat

Independent Director

Sanjeev Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Timex Group India Ltd

Summary

Timex Group India Ltd (Formerly known Timex Watches Limited) was incorporated on 4 Oct.88 and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 5 Jan.89. The Company was promoted by Titan Watches (a Tata Group Company) and Timex Corporation, US, to manufacture 2.5 million watches at Noida, UP, at a cost of Rs 825 million. Currently, Timex, US, holds a 29.68% stake in the company.In Aug.93, the company came out with a public issue of 35.74 lac 12.5% PCDs of Rs 140 each, aggregating Rs 50.04 cr, to part-finance its project to manufacture wrist watches at its plant in Noida. TWL mainly caters to the low and middle price range of watches, providing value for money. The company has marketing and selling arrangements to use Titan Industries marketing network of over 4300 outlets all over the country and 172 high-profile showrooms and shops. The company commenced a project for the manufacture of metal cases utilising vacuum plating in May 95. During 1999-2000, the accumulated losses of the company exceed 50% of its net worth and in order to improve the net worth the company issued 4500000 equity shares of Rs 10/- at a premium of Rs 14.25 per share.The Company constructed a new state of the art manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh and commenced the production from April 2007. Nautica brand was launched during 2007. The name of the Company was changed to Timex Group India Limited effective from 13th October 2007. It introduced Ferragamo watches in 2008-09. It further launc
Company FAQs

What is the Timex Group India Ltd share price today?

The Timex Group India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹196.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Timex Group India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Timex Group India Ltd is ₹1984.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Timex Group India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Timex Group India Ltd is 79 and 23.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Timex Group India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Timex Group India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Timex Group India Ltd is ₹113.45 and ₹238 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Timex Group India Ltd?

Timex Group India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.97%, 3 Years at 31.72%, 1 Year at 20.53%, 6 Month at 28.99%, 3 Month at 51.95% and 1 Month at -2.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Timex Group India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Timex Group India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.93 %
Institutions - 0.22 %
Public - 24.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Timex Group India Ltd

