SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹207
Prev. Close₹202.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹35.92
Day's High₹207
Day's Low₹196.1
52 Week's High₹238
52 Week's Low₹113.45
Book Value₹8.76
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,984.68
P/E79
EPS2.56
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.1
10.1
10.1
10.1
Preference Capital
76.31
76.16
76.1
76.1
Reserves
-3.3
-24.07
-70.63
-73.65
Net Worth
83.11
62.19
15.57
12.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
264.46
140.9
251.9
207.3
yoy growth (%)
87.69
-44.06
21.51
3.59
Raw materials
-148.05
-78.12
-139.96
-110.39
As % of sales
55.98
55.44
55.56
53.25
Employee costs
-37.69
-26.45
-31.48
-25.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.21
-8.11
-1.8
7.52
Depreciation
-3.57
-3.54
-2.97
-1.67
Tax paid
0
0.1
0
0
Working capital
26.24
-22.28
-1.07
12.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
87.69
-44.06
21.51
3.59
Op profit growth
-311.97
-200.27
-66.03
637.06
EBIT growth
-186.48
-692
-89.6
-2,024
Net profit growth
-140.19
345
-123.93
-329.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,399.05
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,698.4
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,831.6
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,543.05
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,336.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
DHIRAJ KUMAR MAGGO
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
David Thomas Payne
Managing Director
Deepak Chhabra
Independent Director
Meeta Makhan
Independent Director
Dhanashree Ajit Bhat
Independent Director
Sanjeev Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Timex Group India Ltd
Summary
Timex Group India Ltd (Formerly known Timex Watches Limited) was incorporated on 4 Oct.88 and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 5 Jan.89. The Company was promoted by Titan Watches (a Tata Group Company) and Timex Corporation, US, to manufacture 2.5 million watches at Noida, UP, at a cost of Rs 825 million. Currently, Timex, US, holds a 29.68% stake in the company.In Aug.93, the company came out with a public issue of 35.74 lac 12.5% PCDs of Rs 140 each, aggregating Rs 50.04 cr, to part-finance its project to manufacture wrist watches at its plant in Noida. TWL mainly caters to the low and middle price range of watches, providing value for money. The company has marketing and selling arrangements to use Titan Industries marketing network of over 4300 outlets all over the country and 172 high-profile showrooms and shops. The company commenced a project for the manufacture of metal cases utilising vacuum plating in May 95. During 1999-2000, the accumulated losses of the company exceed 50% of its net worth and in order to improve the net worth the company issued 4500000 equity shares of Rs 10/- at a premium of Rs 14.25 per share.The Company constructed a new state of the art manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh and commenced the production from April 2007. Nautica brand was launched during 2007. The name of the Company was changed to Timex Group India Limited effective from 13th October 2007. It introduced Ferragamo watches in 2008-09. It further launc
Read More
The Timex Group India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹196.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Timex Group India Ltd is ₹1984.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Timex Group India Ltd is 79 and 23.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Timex Group India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Timex Group India Ltd is ₹113.45 and ₹238 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Timex Group India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.97%, 3 Years at 31.72%, 1 Year at 20.53%, 6 Month at 28.99%, 3 Month at 51.95% and 1 Month at -2.88%.
