Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 26 Sep 2024

TIMEX GROUP INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ending on September 30 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Timex Group India Limited - Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed from October 1 2024 till October 26 2024 (both days inclusive) on account of disclosure of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ending on September 30 2024. Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held today have considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on Sept 30, 2024 along with limited review report. Please find attached results, Limited review report and press release on the financial results of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

TIMEX GROUP INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issuance of fresh unlisted 27315264 10.75% Cumulative Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares of Rs. 10/- each amounting to Rs. 273152640/- on private placement basis to M/s Timex Group Luxury Watches B.V. Netherlands the Holding Company against redemption of existing 15700000 13.88% Cumulative Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference shares of Rs. 10/- each amounting to Rs. 157000000/- and unpaid accumulated dividend of Rs. 130391380/- as reduced by Rs. 14238740/- of tax deducted at source. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors has, in its meeting held today i.e. on October 8, 2024, approved the issuance of fresh unlisted 2,73,15,264, 10.75% Cumulative Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares of Rs. 10/- each amounting to Rs. 27,31,52,640/- on private placement basis to M/s Timex Group Luxury Watches B.V., Netherlands, the Holding Company, against redemption of existing 1,57,00,000, 13.88% Cumulative Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference shares of Rs. 10/- each amounting to Rs. 15,70,00,000/- and unpaid accumulated dividend of Rs. 13,03,91,380/- as reduced by Rs. 1,42,38,740/- of tax deducted at source. The disclosures required to be given pursuant to SEBI circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are as enclosed. Time of Commencement of Board Meeting: 5:00 PM Time of conclusion of Board Meeting : 5:20 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/10/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 26 Jun 2024

TIMEX GROUP INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending on June 30 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Timex Group India Limited - Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed from July 1 2024 till August 2 2024 (both days inclusive) on account of disclosure of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending on June 30 2024. Please find attached Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited review report thereon. Also find attached Press release on the financial results of the Company Please be informed that the Board of Directors has, in its meeting held today i.e., July 31, 2024 inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. In compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. Also, please find attached herewith a copy of the Press Release on the Financial Results of the Company. 2. Commencement of business activities of marketing, distribution and sale of GUESS fashion jewellery and accessories. Time of Commencement of Board Meeting: 4:30 pm Time of conclusion of Board Meeting : 5:20 pm The above results are also being disseminated on Companys website at www.timexindia.com (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 27 Mar 2024

TIMEX GROUP INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ending on March 31 2024 and the Financial Results for the quarter ending on March 31 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Timex Group India Limited - Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed from April 1 2024 till May 30 2024 (both days inclusive) on account of disclosure of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ending on March 31 2024 and the Financial Results for the quarter ending on March 31 2024. Please be informed that the Board of Directors has, in its meeting held today i.e., May 28, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2024. In compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the said results along with the Auditors Report thereon with unmodified opinion, the declaration for the same is attached herewith for your reference. Time of Commencement of Board Meeting : 4: 30 P.M . Time of Conclusion of Board Meeting : 7:25 P.M. The above results are also being disseminated on Companys website at www.timexindia.com (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 28 Dec 2023