This is to inform you that the 36th AGM of the Company is on Wednesday Sep 4, 2024 at 4 PM thru VC/OAVM. The Annual Report of the Company for FY 2023-24 which inter alia contains the Notice of 36th AGM with instruction for attending meeting and for e-voting will be sent only in Electronic mode to all the members who have registered their email ids with their respective DP or the Company or its RTA. The Co has fixed the cuttof date i.e 29 Aug,2024 for the the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote. Pursuant to the provision of Reg 42 of SEBI(LODR) Reg 2015 the book closure date for closing ROM and Share Transfer book of Co. will be from Sep 2, 2024 to September 3, 2024.