Tirupati Foam Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.44
4.44
4.44
4.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.34
24.66
23.18
21.33
Net Worth
30.78
29.1
27.62
25.77
Minority Interest
Debt
40.4
46.55
45.67
55.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.23
0.31
0.34
0.09
Total Liabilities
71.41
75.96
73.63
80.96
Fixed Assets
36.64
38.58
39.83
38.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.12
0.12
0.11
0.09
Networking Capital
34.08
34.71
31.41
39.48
Inventories
27.64
23.8
23.32
22.21
Inventory Days
110.16
Sundry Debtors
17.88
20.3
23.61
27.28
Debtor Days
135.31
Other Current Assets
2.54
2.09
1.91
4.1
Sundry Creditors
-12.21
-10.33
-16.37
-13.19
Creditor Days
65.42
Other Current Liabilities
-1.77
-1.15
-1.06
-0.92
Cash
0.56
2.55
2.26
2.62
Total Assets
71.41
75.97
73.62
80.96
