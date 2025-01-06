iifl-logo-icon 1
Tirupati Foam Ltd Cash Flow Statement

124.95
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tirupati Foam Ltd

Tirupati Foam FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.55

3.16

3.25

2.46

Depreciation

-1.53

-1.66

-1.91

-1.94

Tax paid

-0.46

-0.79

-1.07

-0.83

Working capital

6.38

-1.47

4.78

4.17

Other operating items

Operating

5.93

-0.76

5.04

3.84

Capital expenditure

5.16

15.02

0.64

1.46

Free cash flow

11.09

14.25

5.68

5.3

Equity raised

40.47

34.94

31.75

29.51

Investing

0

0

0

0.01

Financing

41.19

41.48

26.38

23.28

Dividends paid

0

0

0.88

0.88

Net in cash

92.75

90.67

64.7

58.99

QUICKLINKS FOR Tirupati Foam Ltd

