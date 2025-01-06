Tirupati Foam Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.55
3.16
3.25
2.46
Depreciation
-1.53
-1.66
-1.91
-1.94
Tax paid
-0.46
-0.79
-1.07
-0.83
Working capital
6.38
-1.47
4.78
4.17
Other operating items
Operating
5.93
-0.76
5.04
3.84
Capital expenditure
5.16
15.02
0.64
1.46
Free cash flow
11.09
14.25
5.68
5.3
Equity raised
40.47
34.94
31.75
29.51
Investing
0
0
0
0.01
Financing
41.19
41.48
26.38
23.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0.88
0.88
Net in cash
92.75
90.67
64.7
58.99
