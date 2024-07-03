SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹124.95
Prev. Close₹131.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹124.95
Day's Low₹124.95
52 Week's High₹144.9
52 Week's Low₹70.02
Book Value₹70.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)55.07
P/E28.22
EPS4.66
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.44
4.44
4.44
4.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.34
24.66
23.18
21.33
Net Worth
30.78
29.1
27.62
25.77
Minority Interest
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
73.58
79.85
96.88
71.96
yoy growth (%)
-7.84
-17.58
34.62
-6.68
Raw materials
-56.3
-57.86
-79.11
-56.13
As % of sales
76.52
72.47
81.65
77.99
Employee costs
-1.18
-1.17
-0.95
-0.78
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.55
3.16
3.25
2.46
Depreciation
-1.53
-1.66
-1.91
-1.94
Tax paid
-0.46
-0.79
-1.07
-0.83
Working capital
6.38
-1.47
4.78
4.17
Other operating items
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.84
-17.58
34.62
-6.68
Op profit growth
-17.68
9.24
13.54
-16.55
EBIT growth
-24.47
14.08
14.74
-10.9
Net profit growth
-54.07
8.84
34.04
5.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,399.05
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,698.4
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,831.6
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,543.05
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,336.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Venibhai B Purohit
Executive Director / Whole Time Director
Manharlal A Mehta
Whole-time Director
Deepak T Mehta
Independent Director
Viral S Mehta
Managing Director
Roshan P Sanghvi
Whole-time Director
Satish A Mehta
Non Executive Director
Mukesh B Shah
Non Executive Director
Minaben R Sanghavi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akshabanu M Memon
Independent Director
Arvindbhai T Gandhi
Independent Director
Dipakkumar B Kotadia
Independent Director
Avanish Rameshchandra Shah
Independent Director
MUKESHKUMAR MITILAL SHAH
Independent Director
Paresh D Shah
Independent Director
Manishkumar Ramanbhai Patel
Summary
Tirupati Foam Ltd was incorporated as a Tirupati Foam Private Limited on 14th October, 1986, at Ahmedabad in Gujarat. It converted into Public Limited Company on 12th December 1995 and changed the name to Tirupati Foam Limited. The Company is engaged in business of manufacturing of Polyurethane Foam and their articles like mattress, cushions, Pillow, sofa, bed, etc. The Companys Polyurethane foam is a unique, environmental friendly, versatile material. The Company sells comfort products under the brand name Sweet Dream and Flexi-Puf Mattresses under the brand name Hindustani. The Companys products include Hindustani mattress, sofa n bed, bolster, back cushion, puf cushion, bondo-puf mattress, wonder couch, puf pillow and contour pillow. It made a humble beginning in 1986 when four 1st generation entrepreneurs joined hands together for Gujarat.Then, the Company started manufacturing a wide range of Industrial Foam. To cater to the ever increasing demand of the markets of all India, Company forayed into the arena of Branded Foam Products & evolved an enviable range of consumer Comfort Products under the name of Sweet Dream.The expansion of the Companys dealer network, popular market demand of its Product range & a steep rise in the production capacity saw a step wise success story of Tirupati Foam. The ability to develop foam with special properties, produce precisely controlled cell sizes and it is combined with overall technical applications expertise and well developed chann
The Tirupati Foam Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹124.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tirupati Foam Ltd is ₹55.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tirupati Foam Ltd is 28.22 and 1.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tirupati Foam Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tirupati Foam Ltd is ₹70.02 and ₹144.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tirupati Foam Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.83%, 3 Years at 25.71%, 1 Year at 50.29%, 6 Month at 25.24%, 3 Month at 11.44% and 1 Month at -3.38%.
