iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tirupati Foam Ltd Share Price

124.95
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open124.95
  • Day's High124.95
  • 52 Wk High144.9
  • Prev. Close131.5
  • Day's Low124.95
  • 52 Wk Low 70.02
  • Turnover (lac)0.07
  • P/E28.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value70.85
  • EPS4.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)55.07
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tirupati Foam Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

124.95

Prev. Close

131.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

124.95

Day's Low

124.95

52 Week's High

144.9

52 Week's Low

70.02

Book Value

70.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

55.07

P/E

28.22

EPS

4.66

Divi. Yield

0

Tirupati Foam Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

Tirupati Foam Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tirupati Foam Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.13%

Non-Promoter- 27.86%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tirupati Foam Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.44

4.44

4.44

4.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.34

24.66

23.18

21.33

Net Worth

30.78

29.1

27.62

25.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

73.58

79.85

96.88

71.96

yoy growth (%)

-7.84

-17.58

34.62

-6.68

Raw materials

-56.3

-57.86

-79.11

-56.13

As % of sales

76.52

72.47

81.65

77.99

Employee costs

-1.18

-1.17

-0.95

-0.78

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.55

3.16

3.25

2.46

Depreciation

-1.53

-1.66

-1.91

-1.94

Tax paid

-0.46

-0.79

-1.07

-0.83

Working capital

6.38

-1.47

4.78

4.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.84

-17.58

34.62

-6.68

Op profit growth

-17.68

9.24

13.54

-16.55

EBIT growth

-24.47

14.08

14.74

-10.9

Net profit growth

-54.07

8.84

34.04

5.87

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Tirupati Foam Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tirupati Foam Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Venibhai B Purohit

Executive Director / Whole Time Director

Manharlal A Mehta

Whole-time Director

Deepak T Mehta

Independent Director

Viral S Mehta

Managing Director

Roshan P Sanghvi

Whole-time Director

Satish A Mehta

Non Executive Director

Mukesh B Shah

Non Executive Director

Minaben R Sanghavi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akshabanu M Memon

Independent Director

Arvindbhai T Gandhi

Independent Director

Dipakkumar B Kotadia

Independent Director

Avanish Rameshchandra Shah

Independent Director

MUKESHKUMAR MITILAL SHAH

Independent Director

Paresh D Shah

Independent Director

Manishkumar Ramanbhai Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tirupati Foam Ltd

Summary

Tirupati Foam Ltd was incorporated as a Tirupati Foam Private Limited on 14th October, 1986, at Ahmedabad in Gujarat. It converted into Public Limited Company on 12th December 1995 and changed the name to Tirupati Foam Limited. The Company is engaged in business of manufacturing of Polyurethane Foam and their articles like mattress, cushions, Pillow, sofa, bed, etc. The Companys Polyurethane foam is a unique, environmental friendly, versatile material. The Company sells comfort products under the brand name Sweet Dream and Flexi-Puf Mattresses under the brand name Hindustani. The Companys products include Hindustani mattress, sofa n bed, bolster, back cushion, puf cushion, bondo-puf mattress, wonder couch, puf pillow and contour pillow. It made a humble beginning in 1986 when four 1st generation entrepreneurs joined hands together for Gujarat.Then, the Company started manufacturing a wide range of Industrial Foam. To cater to the ever increasing demand of the markets of all India, Company forayed into the arena of Branded Foam Products & evolved an enviable range of consumer Comfort Products under the name of Sweet Dream.The expansion of the Companys dealer network, popular market demand of its Product range & a steep rise in the production capacity saw a step wise success story of Tirupati Foam. The ability to develop foam with special properties, produce precisely controlled cell sizes and it is combined with overall technical applications expertise and well developed chann
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tirupati Foam Ltd share price today?

The Tirupati Foam Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹124.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tirupati Foam Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tirupati Foam Ltd is ₹55.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tirupati Foam Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tirupati Foam Ltd is 28.22 and 1.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tirupati Foam Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tirupati Foam Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tirupati Foam Ltd is ₹70.02 and ₹144.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tirupati Foam Ltd?

Tirupati Foam Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.83%, 3 Years at 25.71%, 1 Year at 50.29%, 6 Month at 25.24%, 3 Month at 11.44% and 1 Month at -3.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tirupati Foam Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tirupati Foam Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.14 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.86 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tirupati Foam Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.