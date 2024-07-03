Tirupati Foam Ltd Summary

Tirupati Foam Ltd was incorporated as a Tirupati Foam Private Limited on 14th October, 1986, at Ahmedabad in Gujarat. It converted into Public Limited Company on 12th December 1995 and changed the name to Tirupati Foam Limited. The Company is engaged in business of manufacturing of Polyurethane Foam and their articles like mattress, cushions, Pillow, sofa, bed, etc. The Companys Polyurethane foam is a unique, environmental friendly, versatile material. The Company sells comfort products under the brand name Sweet Dream and Flexi-Puf Mattresses under the brand name Hindustani. The Companys products include Hindustani mattress, sofa n bed, bolster, back cushion, puf cushion, bondo-puf mattress, wonder couch, puf pillow and contour pillow. It made a humble beginning in 1986 when four 1st generation entrepreneurs joined hands together for Gujarat.Then, the Company started manufacturing a wide range of Industrial Foam. To cater to the ever increasing demand of the markets of all India, Company forayed into the arena of Branded Foam Products & evolved an enviable range of consumer Comfort Products under the name of Sweet Dream.The expansion of the Companys dealer network, popular market demand of its Product range & a steep rise in the production capacity saw a step wise success story of Tirupati Foam. The ability to develop foam with special properties, produce precisely controlled cell sizes and it is combined with overall technical applications expertise and well developed channels of distribution, makes Company, an undisputed, leading producer and marketer of specially flexible polyurethane foam.In September 2003, Company launched an exclusive & innovative range of covered Flexi-Puf Mattresses under Brand Hindustani which has received a massive warm response from all over the country. The Noida Plant started commercial production in November, 2011 and made it operational in 2012-13. The Company initiated a project for Growth and Development of factory Building at Noida in 2018-19.