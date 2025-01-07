iifl-logo-icon 1
Tirupati Foam Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

124.95
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

73.58

79.85

96.88

71.96

yoy growth (%)

-7.84

-17.58

34.62

-6.68

Raw materials

-56.3

-57.86

-79.11

-56.13

As % of sales

76.52

72.47

81.65

77.99

Employee costs

-1.18

-1.17

-0.95

-0.78

As % of sales

1.61

1.47

0.98

1.09

Other costs

-8.37

-11.44

-8.24

-7.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.38

14.32

8.51

10.41

Operating profit

7.71

9.36

8.57

7.55

OPM

10.47

11.73

8.84

10.49

Depreciation

-1.53

-1.66

-1.91

-1.94

Interest expense

-4.7

-5.12

-4.01

-3.87

Other income

0.08

0.58

0.6

0.72

Profit before tax

1.55

3.16

3.25

2.46

Taxes

-0.46

-0.79

-1.07

-0.83

Tax rate

-29.89

-25.11

-33.11

-33.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.08

2.36

2.17

1.62

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.08

2.36

2.17

1.62

yoy growth (%)

-54.07

8.84

34.04

5.87

NPM

1.47

2.96

2.24

2.25

