|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
73.58
79.85
96.88
71.96
yoy growth (%)
-7.84
-17.58
34.62
-6.68
Raw materials
-56.3
-57.86
-79.11
-56.13
As % of sales
76.52
72.47
81.65
77.99
Employee costs
-1.18
-1.17
-0.95
-0.78
As % of sales
1.61
1.47
0.98
1.09
Other costs
-8.37
-11.44
-8.24
-7.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.38
14.32
8.51
10.41
Operating profit
7.71
9.36
8.57
7.55
OPM
10.47
11.73
8.84
10.49
Depreciation
-1.53
-1.66
-1.91
-1.94
Interest expense
-4.7
-5.12
-4.01
-3.87
Other income
0.08
0.58
0.6
0.72
Profit before tax
1.55
3.16
3.25
2.46
Taxes
-0.46
-0.79
-1.07
-0.83
Tax rate
-29.89
-25.11
-33.11
-33.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.08
2.36
2.17
1.62
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.08
2.36
2.17
1.62
yoy growth (%)
-54.07
8.84
34.04
5.87
NPM
1.47
2.96
2.24
2.25
