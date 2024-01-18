|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|27 Aug 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|Approved & fixed date of closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books for the purpose of 37th AGM andthat will be from 20th September, 2024 to 26th September, 2024 both days inclusive Rs.1.0000 per share(10%)Final Dividend & AGM
