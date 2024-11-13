Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Tirupati Foam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024 as per regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 Alongwith Related Party Details nd Limited Review provided by the Statutory Auditor. Kindly take on note Approved Unaudited Financial Results (along with Cashflow and Half Year Balance Sheet) for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended on 30th September, 2024 and enclosed the same along with Limited review report received from Statutory Auditor M/s F P and Associates (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 23 Sep 2024

Tirupati Foam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To review the performance of non-independent directors and the Board as a whole; 2. To review the performance of the Chairperson of the company taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors; 3. To assess the quality quantity and timeliness of the flow of information between the Company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to perform their duties. 4. Any other Agenda items with the permission of the Chair Directors at their BM held today have discussed and approved / reviewed following: 1. Appointed M/s Hussain Bootwala and Associates, practicing Company Secretary to conduct Secretarial audit for the FY 2024-2025. 2. Reviewed the performance of Non- Independent Directors and the Board as a.whole; 3. Reviewed the performance of the Chairperson of the Company, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors; 4. Assessment of the quality, quantity and timeliness of the flow of information between the Companys management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties Kindly take on Note As per the Annexure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 17 Aug 2024

Tirupati Foam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Enclosed is the notice of Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday 27th August 2024 at 2.00 PM to take up the matter as mentioned in the Notice Kindly take on note As per the Board Meeting held on 27th August, 2024 the Company tirupati Foam Limited have approved 10% Rate of Dividend over Total Rquity Shares of Rs. 44070000 i.e Re.1 Per Equity Shares held by the Shareholder of the Company. The Cut-off / Record Date for the said purpose will be 19th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Tirupati Foam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30TH JUNE 2024 2. REAPPOINTMENT OF COST AUDITOR 3. REAPPOINTMENT OF INTERNAL AUDITOR 4. ANY OTHER AGENDA PERMISSABLE BY CHAIRMAN In terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR regulations 2015, we enclosed herewith the Unaudited Financial Statements for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report received from the auditor FP & Associates and which is reviewed by the Audit Committee dated 13th August, 2024 Kindly take on note (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 17 May 2024

Tirupati Foam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statement for FY 31.03.2024 AS PER AGENDA APPROVAL OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON 31ST MARCH, 2024 AND REAPPOINTMENT OF SECRETARIAL AUDITOR M/S NAHIDAKHTAR VHORA & CO APPROVAL OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON 31ST MARCH, 2024 AND REAPPOINTMENT OF SECRETARIAL AUDITOR M/S NAHIDAKHTAR VHORA & CO (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

