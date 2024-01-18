|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 May 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|-
|2
|20
|Final
|Further, the Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.00/- (Two Rupees Only) per equity share for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024. The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched to the eligible shareholders after the AGM within the limit as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.