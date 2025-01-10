Titan Intech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.27
12.45
2.47
2.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.99
4.59
-1.36
-2.34
Net Worth
46.26
17.04
1.11
0.13
Minority Interest
Debt
2.4
0.28
0.35
0.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
48.66
17.32
1.46
0.55
Fixed Assets
34.2
16.51
1.8
2.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.07
Networking Capital
13.3
0.29
-0.42
-1.89
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
7.1
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
8.67
3.22
2.27
1.56
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-3.42
Creditor Days
1,746.04
Other Current Liabilities
-2.47
-2.93
-2.69
-0.03
Cash
1.08
0.45
0.02
0
Total Assets
48.65
17.32
1.47
0.56
