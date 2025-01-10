iifl-logo-icon 1
Titan Intech Ltd Balance Sheet

35.65
(-4.65%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:48:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.27

12.45

2.47

2.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.99

4.59

-1.36

-2.34

Net Worth

46.26

17.04

1.11

0.13

Minority Interest

Debt

2.4

0.28

0.35

0.42

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

48.66

17.32

1.46

0.55

Fixed Assets

34.2

16.51

1.8

2.38

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

Networking Capital

13.3

0.29

-0.42

-1.89

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

7.1

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

8.67

3.22

2.27

1.56

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-3.42

Creditor Days

1,746.04

Other Current Liabilities

-2.47

-2.93

-2.69

-0.03

Cash

1.08

0.45

0.02

0

Total Assets

48.65

17.32

1.47

0.56

