Titan Intech Ltd Share Price

38.99
(-3.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:23:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open40.48
  • Day's High40.98
  • 52 Wk High75
  • Prev. Close40.28
  • Day's Low38.52
  • 52 Wk Low 28.53
  • Turnover (lac)44.69
  • P/E23.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value25.55
  • EPS1.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)110.46
  • Div. Yield0
Titan Intech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

40.48

Prev. Close

40.28

Turnover(Lac.)

44.69

Day's High

40.98

Day's Low

38.52

52 Week's High

75

52 Week's Low

28.53

Book Value

25.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

110.46

P/E

23.15

EPS

1.74

Divi. Yield

0

Titan Intech Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Titan Intech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Titan Intech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:34 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.59%

Non-Promoter- 83.40%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 83.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Titan Intech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.27

12.45

2.47

2.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.99

4.59

-1.36

-2.34

Net Worth

46.26

17.04

1.11

0.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.71

0.7

19.77

64.9

yoy growth (%)

0.84

-96.41

-69.53

7.06

Raw materials

-0.3

-0.45

-18.94

-64.47

As % of sales

42.87

64.76

95.79

99.33

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.45

-0.58

0

0

Depreciation

-0.58

-0.59

-0.57

-0.22

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.05

0.25

0.59

0.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.84

-96.41

-69.53

7.06

Op profit growth

234.27

-88.05

160.4

-33.04

EBIT growth

-33.74

-6,852.27

612.22

-99.02

Net profit growth

-21.6

-10,825.51

612.27

-99.15

Titan Intech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Titan Intech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Zameer Ahammed Kottala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mangala Savala

Independent Director

Padmasree Kunapareddy

Whole Time Director

Sunil Kumar Ghanathe

Additional Director

Bhavani Prasad Kale

Additional Director

Venkata Subba Rao Elchuri

Additional Director

RUDRARAJU KUMAR RAJU

Additional Director

Bharat Pavuluri

Additional Director

Narsimharao Venuturupalle

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Titan Intech Ltd

Summary

Titan Intech Limited (Formerly known as Indovation Technologies Ltd) was incorporated in January, 1984. The Company was founded with an authorized capital of 13 Crores and a paid-up capital of 5.09 Crores. The Company underwent a name change from Priyadarshini Thread Ltd. to Indovation Technologies Ltd in 2012 and was renamed again to Titan Intech Limited in 2021. The Company embarked on a journey to digitally transform businesses. It has been committed to delivering the highest quality and security for clients IT infrastructure and business data. It was launched by the Priyadarshini Group, in association with Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC) and Technocrats, with the main goal of manufacturing sewing, embroidery, and industrial threads. The Company engaged in the business of construction and infrastructure works.In 2014, the Company acquired 100% stake in Sristek Clinical Research Solutions Ltd. Thereafter, it established a Strategic Alliance Partnership with MIC Electronics Limited through an MOU, focusing on the business of LED Lighting & LED products in 2015. It signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with U.P. Industrial Consultants Limited (UPICO) in 2016.
Company FAQs

What is the Titan Intech Ltd share price today?

The Titan Intech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Titan Intech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Titan Intech Ltd is ₹110.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Titan Intech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Titan Intech Ltd is 23.15 and 1.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Titan Intech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Titan Intech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Titan Intech Ltd is ₹28.53 and ₹75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Titan Intech Ltd?

Titan Intech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.19%, 3 Years at 130.71%, 1 Year at 9.04%, 6 Month at -18.18%, 3 Month at 5.47% and 1 Month at -8.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Titan Intech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Titan Intech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.60 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 83.40 %

