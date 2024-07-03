SectorIT - Software
Open₹40.48
Prev. Close₹40.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹44.69
Day's High₹40.98
Day's Low₹38.52
52 Week's High₹75
52 Week's Low₹28.53
Book Value₹25.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)110.46
P/E23.15
EPS1.74
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.27
12.45
2.47
2.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.99
4.59
-1.36
-2.34
Net Worth
46.26
17.04
1.11
0.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.71
0.7
19.77
64.9
yoy growth (%)
0.84
-96.41
-69.53
7.06
Raw materials
-0.3
-0.45
-18.94
-64.47
As % of sales
42.87
64.76
95.79
99.33
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.45
-0.58
0
0
Depreciation
-0.58
-0.59
-0.57
-0.22
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.05
0.25
0.59
0.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.84
-96.41
-69.53
7.06
Op profit growth
234.27
-88.05
160.4
-33.04
EBIT growth
-33.74
-6,852.27
612.22
-99.02
Net profit growth
-21.6
-10,825.51
612.27
-99.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Zameer Ahammed Kottala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mangala Savala
Independent Director
Padmasree Kunapareddy
Whole Time Director
Sunil Kumar Ghanathe
Additional Director
Bhavani Prasad Kale
Additional Director
Venkata Subba Rao Elchuri
Additional Director
RUDRARAJU KUMAR RAJU
Additional Director
Bharat Pavuluri
Additional Director
Narsimharao Venuturupalle
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Titan Intech Ltd
Summary
Titan Intech Limited (Formerly known as Indovation Technologies Ltd) was incorporated in January, 1984. The Company was founded with an authorized capital of 13 Crores and a paid-up capital of 5.09 Crores. The Company underwent a name change from Priyadarshini Thread Ltd. to Indovation Technologies Ltd in 2012 and was renamed again to Titan Intech Limited in 2021. The Company embarked on a journey to digitally transform businesses. It has been committed to delivering the highest quality and security for clients IT infrastructure and business data. It was launched by the Priyadarshini Group, in association with Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC) and Technocrats, with the main goal of manufacturing sewing, embroidery, and industrial threads. The Company engaged in the business of construction and infrastructure works.In 2014, the Company acquired 100% stake in Sristek Clinical Research Solutions Ltd. Thereafter, it established a Strategic Alliance Partnership with MIC Electronics Limited through an MOU, focusing on the business of LED Lighting & LED products in 2015. It signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with U.P. Industrial Consultants Limited (UPICO) in 2016.
Read More
The Titan Intech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Titan Intech Ltd is ₹110.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Titan Intech Ltd is 23.15 and 1.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Titan Intech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Titan Intech Ltd is ₹28.53 and ₹75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Titan Intech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.19%, 3 Years at 130.71%, 1 Year at 9.04%, 6 Month at -18.18%, 3 Month at 5.47% and 1 Month at -8.64%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.