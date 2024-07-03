Summary

Titan Intech Limited (Formerly known as Indovation Technologies Ltd) was incorporated in January, 1984. The Company was founded with an authorized capital of 13 Crores and a paid-up capital of 5.09 Crores. The Company underwent a name change from Priyadarshini Thread Ltd. to Indovation Technologies Ltd in 2012 and was renamed again to Titan Intech Limited in 2021. The Company embarked on a journey to digitally transform businesses. It has been committed to delivering the highest quality and security for clients IT infrastructure and business data. It was launched by the Priyadarshini Group, in association with Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC) and Technocrats, with the main goal of manufacturing sewing, embroidery, and industrial threads. The Company engaged in the business of construction and infrastructure works.In 2014, the Company acquired 100% stake in Sristek Clinical Research Solutions Ltd. Thereafter, it established a Strategic Alliance Partnership with MIC Electronics Limited through an MOU, focusing on the business of LED Lighting & LED products in 2015. It signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with U.P. Industrial Consultants Limited (UPICO) in 2016.

