Titan Intech Ltd Board Meeting

33.2
(3.36%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:09:00 AM

Titan Intech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Nov 202418 Nov 2024
Titan Intech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation Issue of Non-Convertible debentures (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.11.2024)
Board Meeting18 Nov 202418 Nov 2024
Board meeting outcome
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Titan Intech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarter results Board Meeting outcome (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Outcome of Board meeting
Board Meeting5 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
Titan Intech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fixing date of AGM Preferential issue and Increase in Authorised share capital Preferential Issue, Increase In Authorised Share Capital And AGM Notice (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.09.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Titan Intech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approving The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024 and Conversion of warrants into Equity shares Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting2 Jul 202428 Jun 2024
Titan Intech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment Of Equity Shares On Conversion Of Convertible Equity Shares Warrants Establishment of OEM and Allotment Of Equity Shares On Conversion Of Convertible Equity Shares Warrants (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/07/2024) Board meeting outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.09.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202416 May 2024
Titan Intech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended March 312024. Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2024 Audited results March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202413 May 2024
Titan Intech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of Bonus Shares Allotment of Bonus shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting27 Apr 202424 Apr 2024
Titan Intech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the subject cited above this is to inform the Exchange that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 27th April 2024 (Saturday) to consider and approve the following: 1. Allotment of Equity shares pursuant to conversion of Convertible Equity Share Warrants. Allotment of Equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.04.2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202414 Mar 2024
Titan Intech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Bonus issue Board meeting outcome for Bonus Issue and increase in Authorised share Capital of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/03/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
Titan Intech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Considering And Approving The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2023. under Regulation 30 read with 33(3) of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Standalone December 2023 quarter unaudited Financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

