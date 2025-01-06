Titan Intech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.45
-0.58
0
0
Depreciation
-0.58
-0.59
-0.57
-0.22
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.05
0.25
0.59
0.22
Other operating items
Operating
-0.97
-0.92
0.01
0
Capital expenditure
0
0.74
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.97
-0.18
0.01
0
Equity raised
-3.76
-2.59
-2.61
-2.62
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.91
0.49
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.83
-2.29
-2.59
-2.62
