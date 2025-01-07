iifl-logo-icon 1
Titan Intech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

38.9
(-0.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:12:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.71

0.7

19.77

64.9

yoy growth (%)

0.84

-96.41

-69.53

7.06

Raw materials

-0.3

-0.45

-18.94

-64.47

As % of sales

42.87

64.76

95.79

99.33

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.17

-0.17

-0.24

-0.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.31

25.33

1.23

0.32

Operating profit

0.23

0.07

0.58

0.22

OPM

32.81

9.89

2.97

0.34

Depreciation

-0.58

-0.59

-0.57

-0.22

Interest expense

-0.1

-0.05

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.45

-0.58

0

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

-30.9

-30.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.45

-0.58

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.45

-0.58

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-21.6

-10,825.51

612.27

-99.15

NPM

-63.62

-81.84

0.02

0

