|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.71
0.7
19.77
64.9
yoy growth (%)
0.84
-96.41
-69.53
7.06
Raw materials
-0.3
-0.45
-18.94
-64.47
As % of sales
42.87
64.76
95.79
99.33
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.17
-0.17
-0.24
-0.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.31
25.33
1.23
0.32
Operating profit
0.23
0.07
0.58
0.22
OPM
32.81
9.89
2.97
0.34
Depreciation
-0.58
-0.59
-0.57
-0.22
Interest expense
-0.1
-0.05
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.45
-0.58
0
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
-30.9
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.45
-0.58
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.45
-0.58
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-21.6
-10,825.51
612.27
-99.15
NPM
-63.62
-81.84
0.02
0
