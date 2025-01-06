Titan Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.16
9.48
1.29
-0.62
Other operating items
Operating
2.16
9.48
1.29
-0.62
Capital expenditure
-0.06
-0.11
0.26
0.23
Free cash flow
2.09
9.37
1.55
-0.39
Equity raised
6.77
5.42
4.13
3.38
Investing
0.23
2.62
0.06
-1.74
Financing
0
-0.41
0.17
0.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.09
17
5.92
1.33
