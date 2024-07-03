Titan Securities Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2.86
1.55
2.03
2.82
1.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.86
1.55
2.03
2.82
1.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0
0.25
0
0.14
Total Income
2.89
1.55
2.27
2.82
1.96
Total Expenditure
2.46
1.29
2.4
2.04
1.26
PBIDT
0.43
0.26
-0.12
0.78
0.71
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.43
0.26
-0.12
0.78
0.71
Depreciation
0
0
0
0.01
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.1
0.06
-0.03
0.2
0.14
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
0.33
0.2
-0.1
0.58
0.55
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.7
2.82
1.54
2.85
3.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.7
2.82
1.54
2.85
3.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.48
1.13
0.62
1.14
1.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.02
25.02
25.02
25.02
25.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.03
16.77
-5.91
27.65
39.01
PBDTM(%)
15.03
16.77
-5.91
27.65
39.01
PATM(%)
11.53
12.9
-4.92
20.56
30.21
