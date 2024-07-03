iifl-logo-icon 1
Titan Securities Ltd Quarterly Results

40.78
(0.34%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2.86

1.55

2.03

2.82

1.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.86

1.55

2.03

2.82

1.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0

0.25

0

0.14

Total Income

2.89

1.55

2.27

2.82

1.96

Total Expenditure

2.46

1.29

2.4

2.04

1.26

PBIDT

0.43

0.26

-0.12

0.78

0.71

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.43

0.26

-0.12

0.78

0.71

Depreciation

0

0

0

0.01

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.1

0.06

-0.03

0.2

0.14

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

0.33

0.2

-0.1

0.58

0.55

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.7

2.82

1.54

2.85

3.07

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.7

2.82

1.54

2.85

3.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.48

1.13

0.62

1.14

1.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

25.02

25.02

25.02

25.02

25.02

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.03

16.77

-5.91

27.65

39.01

PBDTM(%)

15.03

16.77

-5.91

27.65

39.01

PATM(%)

11.53

12.9

-4.92

20.56

30.21

