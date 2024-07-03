Titan Securities Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4.97
3.33
5.88
1.75
0.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.97
3.33
5.88
1.75
0.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.15
0.04
0.04
0.59
0.04
Total Income
5.12
3.37
5.92
2.34
0.93
Total Expenditure
3.57
2.65
3.87
1.51
0.98
PBIDT
1.55
0.71
2.06
0.83
-0.05
Interest
0
0.02
0.01
0
0.01
PBDT
1.55
0.7
2.04
0.82
-0.06
Depreciation
0.04
0.07
0.06
0.07
0.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.35
0.17
0.5
0.19
0
Deferred Tax
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
1.17
0.46
1.48
0.57
-0.15
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
8.53
11.29
8.32
9.05
1.33
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0.44
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
8.53
11.29
8.32
8.61
1.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.41
4.51
3.33
3.62
0.53
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.02
25.02
25.02
25.02
25.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
31.18
21.32
35.03
47.42
-5.61
PBDTM(%)
31.18
21.02
34.69
46.85
-6.74
PATM(%)
23.54
13.81
25.17
32.57
-16.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.