Titan Securities Ltd Nine Monthly Results

40.9
(1.54%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

4.97

3.33

5.88

1.75

0.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.97

3.33

5.88

1.75

0.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.15

0.04

0.04

0.59

0.04

Total Income

5.12

3.37

5.92

2.34

0.93

Total Expenditure

3.57

2.65

3.87

1.51

0.98

PBIDT

1.55

0.71

2.06

0.83

-0.05

Interest

0

0.02

0.01

0

0.01

PBDT

1.55

0.7

2.04

0.82

-0.06

Depreciation

0.04

0.07

0.06

0.07

0.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.35

0.17

0.5

0.19

0

Deferred Tax

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

1.17

0.46

1.48

0.57

-0.15

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

8.53

11.29

8.32

9.05

1.33

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0.44

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

8.53

11.29

8.32

8.61

1.33

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.41

4.51

3.33

3.62

0.53

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

25.02

25.02

25.02

25.02

25.02

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

31.18

21.32

35.03

47.42

-5.61

PBDTM(%)

31.18

21.02

34.69

46.85

-6.74

PATM(%)

23.54

13.81

25.17

32.57

-16.85

