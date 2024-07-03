SectorFinance
Open₹41.06
Prev. Close₹41.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.15
Day's High₹42.81
Day's Low₹40.9
52 Week's High₹55
52 Week's Low₹25.08
Book Value₹15.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)104.31
P/E104.33
EPS0.4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.02
25.02
25.02
25.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.06
10.49
9.04
3.62
Net Worth
37.08
35.51
34.06
28.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.16
9.48
1.29
-0.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7
3.41
7.06
47.23
2.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7
3.41
7.06
47.23
2.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.4
0.05
0.06
0.63
0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Manju Singla
Non Executive Director
Suresh Chand Singla
Non Executive Director
Naresh Kumar Singla
Independent Director
Ajay Radheshyam Bansal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akansha Sharma
Chairman & Independent Directo
Saurabh Shashwat
Independent Director
Shreya Kamal Dhanuka
Summary
Titan Securities Limited was incorporated in 1993. The Company is a registered Non Banking Financial Company with the Reserve Bank of India. The equity shares of Titan Securities Limited are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. The Company deals in shares and securities of all type of listed and unlisted securities, bonds, debentures etc. and loans and advances for various purposes. Apart from this, the Company also deals in Project Consultation activities such as offering consultation regarding merger, acquisition, takeover of companies, hotels, resorts and industrial units, factories, mills etc. The activities involve viability study of various companies which come up for sale including study and analysis of promoters background, technical and financial capabilities of the Companies, Hotel acquisition including analysis of occupancy rate and Average Rate of Return per Room, locational viability, marketing strategies etc. of the former promoters of the Hotels/Resorts/industrial unit/mill etc. The study involves ratio analysis and study of financial indicators of the Company, hotel, factory etc. and giving consultation for the viability and steps required for increasing the viability of the project. Italso arranges finance for Companies both domestically as well as also through Foreign Investments.It got very wide range of objects from financial services to trading in various products. It received various listings of properties in India which have been listed for sale
The Titan Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41.69 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Titan Securities Ltd is ₹104.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Titan Securities Ltd is 104.33 and 2.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Titan Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Titan Securities Ltd is ₹25.08 and ₹55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Titan Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.61%, 3 Years at 21.18%, 1 Year at 65.53%, 6 Month at 0.65%, 3 Month at 4.46% and 1 Month at -6.08%.
