iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Titan Securities Ltd Share Price

41.69
(-0.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41.06
  • Day's High42.81
  • 52 Wk High55
  • Prev. Close41.73
  • Day's Low40.9
  • 52 Wk Low 25.08
  • Turnover (lac)6.15
  • P/E104.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.56
  • EPS0.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)104.31
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Titan Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

41.06

Prev. Close

41.73

Turnover(Lac.)

6.15

Day's High

42.81

Day's Low

40.9

52 Week's High

55

52 Week's Low

25.08

Book Value

15.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

104.31

P/E

104.33

EPS

0.4

Divi. Yield

0

Titan Securities Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

Titan Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Titan Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.95%

Non-Promoter- 26.04%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Titan Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.02

25.02

25.02

25.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.06

10.49

9.04

3.62

Net Worth

37.08

35.51

34.06

28.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.16

9.48

1.29

-0.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7

3.41

7.06

47.23

2.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7

3.41

7.06

47.23

2.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.4

0.05

0.06

0.63

0.04

View Annually Results

Titan Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Titan Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Manju Singla

Non Executive Director

Suresh Chand Singla

Non Executive Director

Naresh Kumar Singla

Independent Director

Ajay Radheshyam Bansal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akansha Sharma

Chairman & Independent Directo

Saurabh Shashwat

Independent Director

Shreya Kamal Dhanuka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Titan Securities Ltd

Summary

Titan Securities Limited was incorporated in 1993. The Company is a registered Non Banking Financial Company with the Reserve Bank of India. The equity shares of Titan Securities Limited are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. The Company deals in shares and securities of all type of listed and unlisted securities, bonds, debentures etc. and loans and advances for various purposes. Apart from this, the Company also deals in Project Consultation activities such as offering consultation regarding merger, acquisition, takeover of companies, hotels, resorts and industrial units, factories, mills etc. The activities involve viability study of various companies which come up for sale including study and analysis of promoters background, technical and financial capabilities of the Companies, Hotel acquisition including analysis of occupancy rate and Average Rate of Return per Room, locational viability, marketing strategies etc. of the former promoters of the Hotels/Resorts/industrial unit/mill etc. The study involves ratio analysis and study of financial indicators of the Company, hotel, factory etc. and giving consultation for the viability and steps required for increasing the viability of the project. Italso arranges finance for Companies both domestically as well as also through Foreign Investments.It got very wide range of objects from financial services to trading in various products. It received various listings of properties in India which have been listed for sale
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Titan Securities Ltd share price today?

The Titan Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41.69 today.

What is the Market Cap of Titan Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Titan Securities Ltd is ₹104.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Titan Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Titan Securities Ltd is 104.33 and 2.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Titan Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Titan Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Titan Securities Ltd is ₹25.08 and ₹55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Titan Securities Ltd?

Titan Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.61%, 3 Years at 21.18%, 1 Year at 65.53%, 6 Month at 0.65%, 3 Month at 4.46% and 1 Month at -6.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Titan Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Titan Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Titan Securities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.