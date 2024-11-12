Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

TITAN SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting and Trading Window Closure for the approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30 September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 12/11/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

Appointment of Ms. Shreya Kamal Dhanuka as an Additional Independent Director w.e.f. 24/08/2024.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

TITAN SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unauditd Results for quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 14 May 2024

TITAN SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone & consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to carry on any other business with the permission of the Board. Audited Results for 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Scrutinizer

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024