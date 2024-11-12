|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|TITAN SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting and Trading Window Closure for the approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30 September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 12/11/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Aug 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|Appointment of Ms. Shreya Kamal Dhanuka as an Additional Independent Director w.e.f. 24/08/2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|TITAN SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unauditd Results for quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|TITAN SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone & consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to carry on any other business with the permission of the Board. Audited Results for 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Apr 2024
|15 Apr 2024
|Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Scrutinizer
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|TITAN SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited quarterly financial results for quarter ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.