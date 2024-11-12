iifl-logo-icon 1
Titan Securities Ltd Board Meeting

40.9
(0.79%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:15:00 AM

Titan Securities CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
TITAN SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting and Trading Window Closure for the approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30 September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 12/11/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting24 Aug 202424 Aug 2024
Appointment of Ms. Shreya Kamal Dhanuka as an Additional Independent Director w.e.f. 24/08/2024.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
TITAN SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unauditd Results for quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202414 May 2024
TITAN SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone & consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to carry on any other business with the permission of the Board. Audited Results for 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting15 Apr 202415 Apr 2024
Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Scrutinizer
Board Meeting12 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
TITAN SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited quarterly financial results for quarter ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

