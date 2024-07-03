Titan Securities Ltd Summary

Titan Securities Limited was incorporated in 1993. The Company is a registered Non Banking Financial Company with the Reserve Bank of India. The equity shares of Titan Securities Limited are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. The Company deals in shares and securities of all type of listed and unlisted securities, bonds, debentures etc. and loans and advances for various purposes. Apart from this, the Company also deals in Project Consultation activities such as offering consultation regarding merger, acquisition, takeover of companies, hotels, resorts and industrial units, factories, mills etc. The activities involve viability study of various companies which come up for sale including study and analysis of promoters background, technical and financial capabilities of the Companies, Hotel acquisition including analysis of occupancy rate and Average Rate of Return per Room, locational viability, marketing strategies etc. of the former promoters of the Hotels/Resorts/industrial unit/mill etc. The study involves ratio analysis and study of financial indicators of the Company, hotel, factory etc. and giving consultation for the viability and steps required for increasing the viability of the project. Italso arranges finance for Companies both domestically as well as also through Foreign Investments.It got very wide range of objects from financial services to trading in various products. It received various listings of properties in India which have been listed for sale. The Company is undertaking new projects and ventures. It akes investment decisions that are profitable and safer.