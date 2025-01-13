Tokyo Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.94
6.94
6.94
6.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.41
3.3
3.17
3.14
Net Worth
11.35
10.24
10.11
10.08
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.35
10.24
10.11
10.08
Fixed Assets
0
0.22
0.23
0.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.03
-0.74
-0.75
-0.8
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.19
0.16
0.17
0.11
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.22
-0.9
-0.92
-0.9
Cash
1.49
1.61
3.49
3.82
Total Assets
1.46
1.09
2.97
3.26
