Tokyo Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

29.29
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:47:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.94

6.94

6.94

6.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.41

3.3

3.17

3.14

Net Worth

11.35

10.24

10.11

10.08

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.35

10.24

10.11

10.08

Fixed Assets

0

0.22

0.23

0.24

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.03

-0.74

-0.75

-0.8

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.19

0.16

0.17

0.11

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.22

-0.9

-0.92

-0.9

Cash

1.49

1.61

3.49

3.82

Total Assets

1.46

1.09

2.97

3.26

