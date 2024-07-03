iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tokyo Finance Ltd Share Price

33.4
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open34.08
  • Day's High34.08
  • 52 Wk High51.97
  • Prev. Close34.08
  • Day's Low33.4
  • 52 Wk Low 16.14
  • Turnover (lac)0.57
  • P/E51.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.59
  • EPS0.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.28
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tokyo Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

34.08

Prev. Close

34.08

Turnover(Lac.)

0.57

Day's High

34.08

Day's Low

33.4

52 Week's High

51.97

52 Week's Low

16.14

Book Value

16.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.28

P/E

51.64

EPS

0.66

Divi. Yield

0

Tokyo Finance Ltd Corporate Action

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Tokyo Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tokyo Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.22%

Non-Promoter- 34.77%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tokyo Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.94

6.94

6.94

6.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.41

3.3

3.17

3.14

Net Worth

11.35

10.24

10.11

10.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3.82

-2.34

-0.7

-5.74

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Tokyo Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tokyo Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Velji L Shah

Executive Director

Haresh V Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Chimanlal A Kachhi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jagruti Mayurbhai Sanghavi

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

Viraj Devang Vora

Company Secretary

Swagata Indulkar

Independent Director

Kinnari Sunny Charla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tokyo Finance Ltd

Summary

Tokyo Finance Limited was incorporated as public limited company during Nov.94. A Tokyo group company, based in Bombay, the chief promoter of the company is Mr Velji L.Shah, the chairman of the Tokyo group.The company expanded its operations in lending activities and to commence other fund based activities like leasing, bill discounting, Bridge finance and investment. TFL came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to fund its working capital requirements. The company has applied to RBI for registration as NBFC.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tokyo Finance Ltd share price today?

The Tokyo Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tokyo Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tokyo Finance Ltd is ₹23.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tokyo Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tokyo Finance Ltd is 51.64 and 2.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tokyo Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tokyo Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tokyo Finance Ltd is ₹16.14 and ₹51.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tokyo Finance Ltd?

Tokyo Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.79%, 3 Years at 49.94%, 1 Year at 92.00%, 6 Month at 48.43%, 3 Month at 42.00% and 1 Month at -33.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tokyo Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tokyo Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.22 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.78 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tokyo Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.