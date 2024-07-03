Summary

Tokyo Finance Limited was incorporated as public limited company during Nov.94. A Tokyo group company, based in Bombay, the chief promoter of the company is Mr Velji L.Shah, the chairman of the Tokyo group.The company expanded its operations in lending activities and to commence other fund based activities like leasing, bill discounting, Bridge finance and investment. TFL came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to fund its working capital requirements. The company has applied to RBI for registration as NBFC.

