SectorFinance
Open₹34.08
Prev. Close₹34.08
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.57
Day's High₹34.08
Day's Low₹33.4
52 Week's High₹51.97
52 Week's Low₹16.14
Book Value₹16.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.28
P/E51.64
EPS0.66
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.94
6.94
6.94
6.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.41
3.3
3.17
3.14
Net Worth
11.35
10.24
10.11
10.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.82
-2.34
-0.7
-5.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Velji L Shah
Executive Director
Haresh V Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Chimanlal A Kachhi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jagruti Mayurbhai Sanghavi
Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir
Viraj Devang Vora
Company Secretary
Swagata Indulkar
Independent Director
Kinnari Sunny Charla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tokyo Finance Ltd
Summary
Tokyo Finance Limited was incorporated as public limited company during Nov.94. A Tokyo group company, based in Bombay, the chief promoter of the company is Mr Velji L.Shah, the chairman of the Tokyo group.The company expanded its operations in lending activities and to commence other fund based activities like leasing, bill discounting, Bridge finance and investment. TFL came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to fund its working capital requirements. The company has applied to RBI for registration as NBFC.
The Tokyo Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tokyo Finance Ltd is ₹23.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tokyo Finance Ltd is 51.64 and 2.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tokyo Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tokyo Finance Ltd is ₹16.14 and ₹51.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tokyo Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.79%, 3 Years at 49.94%, 1 Year at 92.00%, 6 Month at 48.43%, 3 Month at 42.00% and 1 Month at -33.10%.
