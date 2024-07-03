Tokyo Finance Limited was incorporated as public limited company during Nov.94. A Tokyo group company, based in Bombay, the chief promoter of the company is Mr Velji L.Shah, the chairman of the Tokyo group.The company expanded its operations in lending activities and to commence other fund based activities like leasing, bill discounting, Bridge finance and investment. TFL came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to fund its working capital requirements. The company has applied to RBI for registration as NBFC.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.