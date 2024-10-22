iifl-logo-icon 1
Tokyo Finance Ltd Board Meeting

Tokyo Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024
16/01/2025
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Jan 20257 Jan 2025
Appointment of Company secretary
Board Meeting22 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
TOKYO FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting dated 22nd October 2024 for approval of the unaudited quarterly Financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 22nd October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202426 Aug 2024
TOKYO FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting dated 2th September 2024 Intimation of outcome of Board Meeting dated 2nd September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)
Board Meeting15 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
TOKYO FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting dated 15th July 2024 for declaration of Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 Outcome of Board meeting for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20244 May 2024
TOKYO FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 16th May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter & year ended 31st March 2024. Further as informed you earlier vide our letter dated Tuesday March 26 2024 that under the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the trading window has been closed from 1st April 2024 till 18th May 2024 (both days inclusive). The trading window shall open on 19th May 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of financial results for F.Y.March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 May 20246 May 2024
Resignation of Company Secretary of Tokyo Finance Limited
Board Meeting30 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
TOKYO FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 30th January 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023.Further as informed you earlier that under the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the trading window has been closed for all Designated/Connected Persons from January 01st 2024 till 3rd February 2024 (both days inclusive). The trading window shall open on 4th February 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th January, 2024, inter-alia: 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith: a) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. b) Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

