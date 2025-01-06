Tokyo Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.82
-2.34
-0.7
-5.74
Other operating items
Operating
3.82
-2.34
-0.7
-5.74
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.03
-0.03
Free cash flow
3.82
-2.34
-0.67
-5.77
Equity raised
9.44
10.97
9.35
9.99
Investing
0
-0.67
0
0
Financing
0
6.98
13.96
16.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13.26
14.94
22.64
20.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.