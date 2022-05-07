iifl-logo
Trade-Wings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

48
(0.00%)
May 7, 2022

Trade-Wings FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.03

-0.62

0.13

0.47

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.44

-0.58

-0.62

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.5

-0.05

-0.12

Working capital

-0.49

2.06

2.15

2.32

Other operating items

Operating

-3.94

0.48

1.64

2.04

Capital expenditure

0.51

1.22

0.27

0.47

Free cash flow

-3.43

1.7

1.92

2.51

Equity raised

6.12

8.3

8.17

7.52

Investing

-1.55

1.15

0.38

-1.87

Financing

0.13

10.39

17.46

5.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1.26

21.55

27.94

13.98

