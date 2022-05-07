Trade-Wings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.03
-0.62
0.13
0.47
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.44
-0.58
-0.62
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.5
-0.05
-0.12
Working capital
-0.49
2.06
2.15
2.32
Other operating items
Operating
-3.94
0.48
1.64
2.04
Capital expenditure
0.51
1.22
0.27
0.47
Free cash flow
-3.43
1.7
1.92
2.51
Equity raised
6.12
8.3
8.17
7.52
Investing
-1.55
1.15
0.38
-1.87
Financing
0.13
10.39
17.46
5.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.26
21.55
27.94
13.98
