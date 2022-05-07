Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
30.52
222.67
263.56
272.39
yoy growth (%)
-86.29
-15.51
-3.24
1,522.28
Raw materials
-28.72
-210.54
-251.26
-257.98
As % of sales
94.12
94.55
95.33
94.71
Employee costs
-1.43
-7.45
-7.51
-7.63
As % of sales
4.7
3.34
2.85
2.8
Other costs
-2.73
-7.43
-8.23
-9.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.95
3.33
3.12
3.35
Operating profit
-2.37
-2.76
-3.45
-2.36
OPM
-7.78
-1.24
-1.31
-0.86
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.44
-0.58
-0.62
Interest expense
-3.03
-3.07
-2.41
-2.16
Other income
2.75
5.66
6.59
5.62
Profit before tax
-3.03
-0.62
0.13
0.47
Taxes
-0.03
-0.5
-0.05
-0.12
Tax rate
1.21
80.47
-37.74
-27.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.07
-1.12
0.08
0.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.07
-1.12
0.08
0.34
yoy growth (%)
172.52
-1,440.78
-75.53
-31.9
NPM
-10.06
-0.5
0.03
0.12
