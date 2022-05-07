iifl-logo
Trade-Wings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

48
(0.00%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:39 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

30.52

222.67

263.56

272.39

yoy growth (%)

-86.29

-15.51

-3.24

1,522.28

Raw materials

-28.72

-210.54

-251.26

-257.98

As % of sales

94.12

94.55

95.33

94.71

Employee costs

-1.43

-7.45

-7.51

-7.63

As % of sales

4.7

3.34

2.85

2.8

Other costs

-2.73

-7.43

-8.23

-9.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.95

3.33

3.12

3.35

Operating profit

-2.37

-2.76

-3.45

-2.36

OPM

-7.78

-1.24

-1.31

-0.86

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.44

-0.58

-0.62

Interest expense

-3.03

-3.07

-2.41

-2.16

Other income

2.75

5.66

6.59

5.62

Profit before tax

-3.03

-0.62

0.13

0.47

Taxes

-0.03

-0.5

-0.05

-0.12

Tax rate

1.21

80.47

-37.74

-27.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.07

-1.12

0.08

0.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.07

-1.12

0.08

0.34

yoy growth (%)

172.52

-1,440.78

-75.53

-31.9

NPM

-10.06

-0.5

0.03

0.12

