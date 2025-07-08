iifl-logo
Trade-Wings Ltd Share Price Live

48
(0.00%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:39 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open48
  Day's High48
  52 Wk High0
  Prev. Close48
  Day's Low48
  52 Wk Low 0
  Turnover (lac)0.02
  P/E25.13
  Face Value10
  Book Value4.69
  EPS1.91
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.4
  Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Trade-Wings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

48

Prev. Close

48

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

48

Day's Low

48

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

4.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.4

P/E

25.13

EPS

1.91

Divi. Yield

0

Trade-Wings Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Trade-Wings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Trade-Wings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:49 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.96%

Non-Promoter- 25.03%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Trade-Wings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.65

-1.66

-1.7

0.03

Net Worth

1.35

1.34

1.3

3.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

30.52

222.67

263.56

272.39

yoy growth (%)

-86.29

-15.51

-3.24

1,522.28

Raw materials

-28.72

-210.54

-251.26

-257.98

As % of sales

94.12

94.55

95.33

94.71

Employee costs

-1.43

-7.45

-7.51

-7.63

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.03

-0.62

0.13

0.47

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.44

-0.58

-0.62

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.5

-0.05

-0.12

Working capital

-0.49

2.06

2.15

2.32

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-86.29

-15.51

-3.24

1,522.28

Op profit growth

-14.05

-20.1

46.19

-250.3

EBIT growth

-99.96

-3.75

-3.38

7.1

Net profit growth

172.52

-1,440.78

-75.53

-31.9

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

249.4

242.42

213.62

87.05

37.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

249.4

242.42

213.62

87.05

37.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.4

5.11

4.26

2.78

2.1

Trade-Wings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.23

096,329.5467.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.05

37.2216,856.39139.140.63234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.85

55.7515,686.77-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.6

35.4713,485.74134.413.14586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.06

82.138,854.82-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Trade-Wings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shailendra Parmeshwarji Mittal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jacinta Nayagam

Non Executive Director

Hemant Panchal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jyoti G Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Zurica Pinto

Registered Office

1st Floor Naik Building,

Opp Don Bosco School M G Road,

Goa - 403001

Tel: 91-832-42309420/42309455

Website: http://www.tradewings.in

Email: companysecy@twltravel.com

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Trade-Wings Apparels (TWAL) was incorporated as a private limited company in Jun.93 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in Feb.95. It was promoted by Shailendra Mittal, Sunil...
Reports by Trade-Wings Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Trade-Wings Ltd share price today?

The Trade-Wings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48 today.

What is the Market Cap of Trade-Wings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trade-Wings Ltd is ₹14.40 Cr. as of 07 May ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Trade-Wings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Trade-Wings Ltd is 25.13 and 10.21 as of 07 May ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Trade-Wings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trade-Wings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trade-Wings Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 07 May ‘22

What is the CAGR of Trade-Wings Ltd?

Trade-Wings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -10.41%, 3 Years at -13.24%, 1 Year at -7.69%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Trade-Wings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Trade-Wings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.97 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.03 %

