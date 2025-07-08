SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹48
Prev. Close₹48
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹48
Day's Low₹48
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹4.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.4
P/E25.13
EPS1.91
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.65
-1.66
-1.7
0.03
Net Worth
1.35
1.34
1.3
3.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
30.52
222.67
263.56
272.39
yoy growth (%)
-86.29
-15.51
-3.24
1,522.28
Raw materials
-28.72
-210.54
-251.26
-257.98
As % of sales
94.12
94.55
95.33
94.71
Employee costs
-1.43
-7.45
-7.51
-7.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.03
-0.62
0.13
0.47
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.44
-0.58
-0.62
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.5
-0.05
-0.12
Working capital
-0.49
2.06
2.15
2.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-86.29
-15.51
-3.24
1,522.28
Op profit growth
-14.05
-20.1
46.19
-250.3
EBIT growth
-99.96
-3.75
-3.38
7.1
Net profit growth
172.52
-1,440.78
-75.53
-31.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
249.4
242.42
213.62
87.05
37.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
249.4
242.42
213.62
87.05
37.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.4
5.11
4.26
2.78
2.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.23
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.05
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.85
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.6
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.06
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shailendra Parmeshwarji Mittal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jacinta Nayagam
Non Executive Director
Hemant Panchal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jyoti G Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Zurica Pinto
1st Floor Naik Building,
Opp Don Bosco School M G Road,
Goa - 403001
Tel: 91-832-42309420/42309455
Website: http://www.tradewings.in
Email: companysecy@twltravel.com
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Trade-Wings Apparels (TWAL) was incorporated as a private limited company in Jun.93 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in Feb.95. It was promoted by Shailendra Mittal, Sunil...
Read More
Reports by Trade-Wings Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.