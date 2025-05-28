Board Meeting 28 May 2025 12 May 2025

Trade Wings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the forth quarter ended 31st March 2025; 2. Auditors Report for the Financial year 31st March 2025; 3. Re-appointment of Mr Shailendra Mittal as the Managing Director of the Company subject to approval of members by passing special resolution; 4. Review remuneration/sitting fees of Directors for the FY 2025-26; 5. Any other matter with the permission of Chairperson. The meeting of Board of Directors of our Company was held on Wednesday, May 28th 2025, at 11:00 A.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 1A-2 Kaveri CHS, Plot No.63, Sector 17, Vashi, Navi Mumbai - 400705 and concluded at 4:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2025) Audited Financial results (Standalone and consolidated) of the company under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 for the year ended 31st March, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2025) Copy of financials and outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.06.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2025 31 Jan 2025

TRADE WINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial results (Standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the third quarter ended December 2024; 2. Limited Review Report for the third quarter ended December 2024; 3. Any other business with the permission of the chair. As per regulation 47 of SEBI LODR, 2015, the Company has published the extract of un-audited Financial results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the third quarter ended 31st December, 2024, which have been considered, approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on Wednesday, 12th February, 2025. The said financial results have been published in Times of India- English(Goa) and Pudhari- Marathi (Goa). Please find copy of enclosed newspaper articles. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

TRADE WINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial results (Standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the Second quarter ended September 2024; 2.To consider the Limited Review Report for the Second quarter ended September 2024. In terms of Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of our Company was held on Tuesday, 12th November 2024, at 2:00 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 18/20, K. Dubash Marg, Kalaghoda, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001 and concluded at 5:00 P.M. The Board of Directors in the meeting considered and approved the following: 1. Considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial results (Standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the second quarter ended September, 2024; 2. Considered and approved the Limited Review Report the second quarter ended September, 2024. Kindly take the above on record. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

Appointment of Additional Independent Director- Jyoti Gupta Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), we hereby inform you based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee the Board of directors has appointed Ms Jyoti Gupta (DIN:07139260) as an additional Independent Director of the Company effective from 22.08.2024. The required details pursuant to SEBI Listing Regulation are annexed herewith.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

TRADE WINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial results (Standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the First quarter ended June 2024; 2. To consider the Limited Review Report for the First quarter ended June 2024; 3. To considered and approve the Directors report for the Financial Year 2023-2024; 4. To fix date time and place for holding Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024; 5. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25. 6. To consider any other business with the permission of the chair. In terms of Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of our Company was held on Monday, August 12, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 18/20, K. Dubash Marg, Kalaghoda, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001 and concluded at 5:00 P.M. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) In terms of SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform that based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, 12th August, 2024, have approved the re-appointment of M/S GHV & Co, Practising Company Secretaries as the secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. The required details pursuant to SEBI Listing Regulations are annexed herewith as Annexure -A. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 29 Jul 2024