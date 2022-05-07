iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Trade-Wings Ltd Key Ratios

48
(0.00%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:39 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Trade-Wings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-84.87

-14.44

-2.68

646.73

Op profit growth

95.59

12.32

-8.38

-149.38

EBIT growth

-220.17

-45.22

5.94

11.98

Net profit growth

326.77

-538.67

-12.06

9.9

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-8.66

-0.67

-0.51

-0.54

EBIT margin

-6.88

0.86

1.35

1.24

Net profit margin

-19.28

-0.68

0.13

0.14

RoCE

-18.94

10.67

18.68

25.23

RoNW

14.08

5.06

-1.25

-1.36

RoA

-13.27

-2.1

0.46

0.74

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-24.11

-5.65

1.29

1.46

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-28.89

-10.75

-3.49

-3.23

Book value per share

-54.83

-30.73

-25.03

-26.13

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.07

49.41

54.24

P/CEPS

-1.73

-18.23

-24.51

P/B

-0.91

-2.54

-3.03

EV/EBIDTA

-32.03

8.49

8.53

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

12.72

7.42

-20.25

-29.4

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

172.3

33.12

30.56

27.53

Inventory days

21.07

4.96

4.34

2.92

Creditor days

-90.93

-19.59

-20.58

-17.17

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.67

-0.57

-1.14

-1.2

Net debt / equity

-1.31

-2.33

-3.5

-2.52

Net debt / op. profit

-6.67

-12.97

-17.81

-12.27

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-77.81

-86.01

-87.73

-87.46

Employee costs

-13.35

-6.77

-5.72

-5.29

Other costs

-17.49

-7.87

-7.04

-7.78

Trade-Wings : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Trade-Wings Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.