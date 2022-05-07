Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-84.87
-14.44
-2.68
646.73
Op profit growth
95.59
12.32
-8.38
-149.38
EBIT growth
-220.17
-45.22
5.94
11.98
Net profit growth
326.77
-538.67
-12.06
9.9
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-8.66
-0.67
-0.51
-0.54
EBIT margin
-6.88
0.86
1.35
1.24
Net profit margin
-19.28
-0.68
0.13
0.14
RoCE
-18.94
10.67
18.68
25.23
RoNW
14.08
5.06
-1.25
-1.36
RoA
-13.27
-2.1
0.46
0.74
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-24.11
-5.65
1.29
1.46
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-28.89
-10.75
-3.49
-3.23
Book value per share
-54.83
-30.73
-25.03
-26.13
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.07
49.41
54.24
P/CEPS
-1.73
-18.23
-24.51
P/B
-0.91
-2.54
-3.03
EV/EBIDTA
-32.03
8.49
8.53
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
12.72
7.42
-20.25
-29.4
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
172.3
33.12
30.56
27.53
Inventory days
21.07
4.96
4.34
2.92
Creditor days
-90.93
-19.59
-20.58
-17.17
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.67
-0.57
-1.14
-1.2
Net debt / equity
-1.31
-2.33
-3.5
-2.52
Net debt / op. profit
-6.67
-12.97
-17.81
-12.27
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-77.81
-86.01
-87.73
-87.46
Employee costs
-13.35
-6.77
-5.72
-5.29
Other costs
-17.49
-7.87
-7.04
-7.78
