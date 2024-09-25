|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed herewith 74th AGM Notice of the Company scheduled to be held on 25.09.2024 at 10:30 a.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at 01st Floor, Naik Building, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Panaji, Goa-403001. Pursuant to provisions of section 91(1) of Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules framed thereunder, the register of members and share transfer book of the Company will remain close from Thursday, 19th September to Wednesday, 25th September, 2024.(Both day inclusive). You are requested to take the above information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.09.2024) Pursuant to section 108 of the Com0panies Act, 2013 please find below the scrutinizer report of the 74th Annual General Meeting of the Company, Trade Wings Limited held on 25.09.2024 (Including votes through e-voting and Poll). Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that with the permission of the shareholders of the Company Trade Wings Limited, Ms. Jyoti Gupta has been appointed as an Independent director of the Company in 74th Annual General Meeting of the company held on 25.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024)
