Trade-Wings Ltd Company Summary

Trade-Wings Ltd Summary

Trade-Wings Apparels (TWAL) was incorporated as a private limited company in Jun.93 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in Feb.95. It was promoted by Shailendra Mittal, Sunil Mittal and Sanjay Mittal.TWAL manufactures and deals in jeans, trousers and shirts under the Jordache, US, brand name at its factory in Andheri, Bombay. It has a marketing tie-up with Jeans East (International) [JEIL], an associate company. JEIL has acquired from Jordache Enterprises, US, the knowhow, technical information and process for the manufacture of readymade garments with all rghts including the Jordache symbols, design and other trademarks.The company offered for sale 8,00,100 equity shares at Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 80,01,000, to get the shares listed on the Mangalore Stock Exchange.

