Transchem Ltd Balance Sheet

46
(-3.50%)
Jan 13, 2025|01:01:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.24

12.24

12.24

12.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

63.41

53.6

54.06

50.7

Net Worth

75.65

65.84

66.3

62.94

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

75.66

65.84

66.3

62.94

Fixed Assets

0.09

0.09

0.1

0.11

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.91

8.23

8.82

8.69

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

66.34

23.01

23.17

42.44

Inventories

0

0

0.15

0.07

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.41

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

66.6

23.4

23.53

42.85

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.67

-0.39

-0.51

-0.48

Cash

0.32

34.5

34.22

11.71

Total Assets

75.66

65.83

66.31

62.95

