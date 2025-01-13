Transchem Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.24
12.24
12.24
12.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.41
53.6
54.06
50.7
Net Worth
75.65
65.84
66.3
62.94
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
75.66
65.84
66.3
62.94
Fixed Assets
0.09
0.09
0.1
0.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.91
8.23
8.82
8.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
66.34
23.01
23.17
42.44
Inventories
0
0
0.15
0.07
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.41
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
66.6
23.4
23.53
42.85
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.67
-0.39
-0.51
-0.48
Cash
0.32
34.5
34.22
11.71
Total Assets
75.66
65.83
66.31
62.95
