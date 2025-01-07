iifl-logo-icon 1
Transchem Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

50.02
(2.08%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.84

-0.81

-0.66

-0.34

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-1.89

-1.12

-0.72

-1.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-2.74

-1.93

-1.39

-1.69

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

-0.12

-0.57

-0.96

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

6.66

26.83

2.75

2.11

Profit before tax

3.9

24.76

0.79

-0.54

Taxes

-1.04

-0.61

-0.38

-0.63

Tax rate

-26.61

-2.5

-48.32

116.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.86

24.15

0.4

-1.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.86

24.15

0.4

-1.18

yoy growth (%)

-88.12

5,796.51

-134.42

443.75

NPM

0

0

0

0

