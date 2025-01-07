Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.84
-0.81
-0.66
-0.34
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-1.89
-1.12
-0.72
-1.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-2.74
-1.93
-1.39
-1.69
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
-0.12
-0.57
-0.96
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
6.66
26.83
2.75
2.11
Profit before tax
3.9
24.76
0.79
-0.54
Taxes
-1.04
-0.61
-0.38
-0.63
Tax rate
-26.61
-2.5
-48.32
116.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.86
24.15
0.4
-1.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.86
24.15
0.4
-1.18
yoy growth (%)
-88.12
5,796.51
-134.42
443.75
NPM
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.