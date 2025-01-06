iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Transchem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

49
(-7.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Transchem Ltd

Transchem FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.9

24.76

0.79

-0.54

Depreciation

0

-0.12

-0.57

-0.96

Tax paid

-1.04

-0.61

-0.38

-0.63

Working capital

3.25

24.78

8.29

20.01

Other operating items

Operating

6.11

48.8

8.12

17.85

Capital expenditure

0

-5.86

-1.39

0

Free cash flow

6.11

42.94

6.73

17.85

Equity raised

101.89

51.07

48.69

51.5

Investing

0.13

5

-6.52

-19.58

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

108.13

99.02

48.9

49.78

Transchem : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Transchem Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.