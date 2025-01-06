Transchem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.9
24.76
0.79
-0.54
Depreciation
0
-0.12
-0.57
-0.96
Tax paid
-1.04
-0.61
-0.38
-0.63
Working capital
3.25
24.78
8.29
20.01
Other operating items
Operating
6.11
48.8
8.12
17.85
Capital expenditure
0
-5.86
-1.39
0
Free cash flow
6.11
42.94
6.73
17.85
Equity raised
101.89
51.07
48.69
51.5
Investing
0.13
5
-6.52
-19.58
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
108.13
99.02
48.9
49.78
