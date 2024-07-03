SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹52.7
Prev. Close₹52.71
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.55
Day's High₹52.71
Day's Low₹48.2
52 Week's High₹58
52 Week's Low₹26.1
Book Value₹63.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)59.98
P/E11.74
EPS4.49
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.24
12.24
12.24
12.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.41
53.6
54.06
50.7
Net Worth
75.65
65.84
66.3
62.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.84
-0.81
-0.66
-0.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.9
24.76
0.79
-0.54
Depreciation
0
-0.12
-0.57
-0.96
Tax paid
-1.04
-0.61
-0.38
-0.63
Working capital
3.25
24.78
8.29
20.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
41.67
39.01
-17.62
71.77
EBIT growth
-84.22
3,024.19
-244.25
151.41
Net profit growth
-88.12
5,796.51
-134.42
443.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
76.37
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
103
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
51.35
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
742.25
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
284.15
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Chairperson
Bina Shah
Independent Director
Neerav Merchant
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neeraja Karandikar
Non Executive Director
Mirza Saeed Kazi
Whole-time Director
Mahesh Suresh Rananavre
Independent Director
Sejal Mahendrakumar Jain
Independent Director
Govindshankar Krishnan
Reports by Transchem Ltd
Summary
Transchem (TL) was incorporated as a private limited company on 18 Nov.76 and converted into a public limited company on 13 Apr.92. Initially, the Company was in the business of dealing with chemicals and pharmaceuticals. During the year 1993, it diversified its activities towards production and processing of mushrooms and operated a 100% Export Oriented Unit from manufacturing plant situated at Village Bebadohol, Pune. Due to change in international horticulture scenario, the mushroom plant of the Company became non-operational since several years. TL came out with a public issue of 14.22 lac zero-interest FCDs of Rs.120.00 at par aggregating Rs.17.07 crores in Oct.93, to meet part of the capital cost, and to finance the margin money for working capital, etc, at a project cost of Rs.27.00 crores. The company manufactures bulk drugs in Maharashtra. The companys main products are frusemide, fenbendazole and albendazoie. TL has signed an MoU with Dalsem Reciap Agro Industries, Holland, for their mushroom project -- a 100% EOU -- with buy-back arrangement for a period of 5 years, extendable for another 5 years. The company exports to the US, Canada, Mexico, etc. The company is diversifying into mushroom cultivation. TL is also in the process of finalising collaboration with FTC, Holland, for technological transfer in growing asparagus, strawberries and raspberries.During the year 1999-2000, the mushroom division did well and the sale of Diminazine Aceturate indicate that the com
Read More
The Transchem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transchem Ltd is ₹59.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Transchem Ltd is 11.74 and 0.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transchem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transchem Ltd is ₹26.1 and ₹58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Transchem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.59%, 3 Years at 15.51%, 1 Year at 92.94%, 6 Month at 39.52%, 3 Month at 29.48% and 1 Month at 18.50%.
