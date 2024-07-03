iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Transchem Ltd Share Price

49
(-7.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open52.7
  • Day's High52.71
  • 52 Wk High58
  • Prev. Close52.71
  • Day's Low48.2
  • 52 Wk Low 26.1
  • Turnover (lac)2.55
  • P/E11.74
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value63.15
  • EPS4.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)59.98
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Transchem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

52.7

Prev. Close

52.71

Turnover(Lac.)

2.55

Day's High

52.71

Day's Low

48.2

52 Week's High

58

52 Week's Low

26.1

Book Value

63.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

59.98

P/E

11.74

EPS

4.49

Divi. Yield

0

Transchem Ltd Corporate Action

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

arrow

Transchem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Transchem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.67%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 48.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Transchem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.24

12.24

12.24

12.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

63.41

53.6

54.06

50.7

Net Worth

75.65

65.84

66.3

62.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.84

-0.81

-0.66

-0.34

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.9

24.76

0.79

-0.54

Depreciation

0

-0.12

-0.57

-0.96

Tax paid

-1.04

-0.61

-0.38

-0.63

Working capital

3.25

24.78

8.29

20.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

41.67

39.01

-17.62

71.77

EBIT growth

-84.22

3,024.19

-244.25

151.41

Net profit growth

-88.12

5,796.51

-134.42

443.75

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Transchem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

76.37

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

103

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

51.35

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

742.25

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

284.15

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Transchem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Bina Shah

Independent Director

Neerav Merchant

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neeraja Karandikar

Non Executive Director

Mirza Saeed Kazi

Whole-time Director

Mahesh Suresh Rananavre

Independent Director

Sejal Mahendrakumar Jain

Independent Director

Govindshankar Krishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Transchem Ltd

Summary

Transchem (TL) was incorporated as a private limited company on 18 Nov.76 and converted into a public limited company on 13 Apr.92. Initially, the Company was in the business of dealing with chemicals and pharmaceuticals. During the year 1993, it diversified its activities towards production and processing of mushrooms and operated a 100% Export Oriented Unit from manufacturing plant situated at Village Bebadohol, Pune. Due to change in international horticulture scenario, the mushroom plant of the Company became non-operational since several years. TL came out with a public issue of 14.22 lac zero-interest FCDs of Rs.120.00 at par aggregating Rs.17.07 crores in Oct.93, to meet part of the capital cost, and to finance the margin money for working capital, etc, at a project cost of Rs.27.00 crores. The company manufactures bulk drugs in Maharashtra. The companys main products are frusemide, fenbendazole and albendazoie. TL has signed an MoU with Dalsem Reciap Agro Industries, Holland, for their mushroom project -- a 100% EOU -- with buy-back arrangement for a period of 5 years, extendable for another 5 years. The company exports to the US, Canada, Mexico, etc. The company is diversifying into mushroom cultivation. TL is also in the process of finalising collaboration with FTC, Holland, for technological transfer in growing asparagus, strawberries and raspberries.During the year 1999-2000, the mushroom division did well and the sale of Diminazine Aceturate indicate that the com
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Transchem Ltd share price today?

The Transchem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Transchem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transchem Ltd is ₹59.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Transchem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Transchem Ltd is 11.74 and 0.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Transchem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transchem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transchem Ltd is ₹26.1 and ₹58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Transchem Ltd?

Transchem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.59%, 3 Years at 15.51%, 1 Year at 92.94%, 6 Month at 39.52%, 3 Month at 29.48% and 1 Month at 18.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Transchem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Transchem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.68 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 48.29 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Transchem Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.