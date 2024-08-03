AGM 24/08/2024 The 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, August 24, 2024 through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) at 11.00 am and the remote e-Voting process, that is being provided by NSDL,would commence on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at (9:00 a.m.) and ends on Friday, August 23, 2024at (5:00 pm). Company has served notice of the same to all shareholders having registered their e-mail with the RTA or Depository Participant on August 01, 2024. Further pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has given notice to shareholders by way of advertisement in newspapers viz Financial Express (English) and Mumbai Lakshadeep (Marathi) regarding completion of dispatch of Notice of 47th AGM by We are submitting herewith the cutting of the Financial Express (English) and Mumbai Lakshadeep (Marathi) newspapers wherein the advertisement has been published for your reference and record Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024) We are submitting herewith gist of proceedings of the 47thAnnual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, August 24, 2024 through video conferencing, pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with para 13 of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with para 13 of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we have already submitted the proceedings of the 47thAnnual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Saturday, August 24, 2024 through video conferencing, on August 24, 2024 after conclusion of AGM. Due to oversight in the details it was mentioned that Mr. Mukesh Garach, CFO has attended the meeting. However later we come to know that due to some technical issue he was unable to logged-in. In view of the above we are submitting herewith the revised proceedings of the 47thAnnual General Meeting of the Company held through video conferencing on Saturday, August 24, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)