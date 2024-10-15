iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Transchem Ltd Board Meeting

45.54
(0.29%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Transchem CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
TRANSCHEM LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that meeting no. 03/2024-25 of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 15 2024 inter alia to consider and to take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we are submitting herewith statement of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended 30 September 2024 along with copy of Limited Review Report of the Auditors on the same in the prescribed format. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024)
Board Meeting20 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
TRANSCHEM LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that 02/2024-25 meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday July 20 2024 inter alia to consider and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we are submitting herewith statement of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 along with copy of Limited Review Report of the Auditors on the same in the prescribed format. We wish to inform you that as part of strengthening the Board of Directors of the Company following appointments have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company based on the recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The said changes shall be effective from August 01, 2024. 1) Appointment of Mr. Govindshankar Krishnan (DIN: 10679535) as Additional Director of the Company in the category of Non-Executive, Independent Director; 2) Appointment of Ms. Sejal Mahendrakumar Jain (DIN: 10679696) as Additional Director of the Company in the category of Non-Executive, Independent Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)
Board Meeting18 May 20249 May 2024
TRANSCHEM LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 01/2024-25 meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Saturday May 18 2024 inter alia to consider and to take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company fo rthe quarter/ year ended March 31 2024 We are submitting herewith the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 as reviewed by the Audit Committee, approved and taken on record by the Board in their respective meetings held on 18 May 2024 along with the declaration regarding unqualified audit opinion by the Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
TRANSCHEM LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation is hereby given that 04/23-24 meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday January 25 2024 inter alia to consider and take on record the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter/nine months ended December 31 2023 We are submitting herewith the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 as reviewed by the Audit Committee and taken on record by the Board in their respective meetings held on 25 January 2024 along with Limited Review Report as submitted by the Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024) Company has published the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 that were taken on record by Board in its meeting held on January 25, 2024 in the Financial Express (English) and Lakshdeep (Marathi) Newspapers in their January 26, 2024 editions. We are submitting herewith the copies thereof. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024)

Transchem: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Transchem Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.