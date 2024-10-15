Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

TRANSCHEM LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that meeting no. 03/2024-25 of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 15 2024 inter alia to consider and to take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we are submitting herewith statement of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended 30 September 2024 along with copy of Limited Review Report of the Auditors on the same in the prescribed format. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

TRANSCHEM LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that 02/2024-25 meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday July 20 2024 inter alia to consider and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we are submitting herewith statement of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 along with copy of Limited Review Report of the Auditors on the same in the prescribed format. We wish to inform you that as part of strengthening the Board of Directors of the Company following appointments have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company based on the recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The said changes shall be effective from August 01, 2024. 1) Appointment of Mr. Govindshankar Krishnan (DIN: 10679535) as Additional Director of the Company in the category of Non-Executive, Independent Director; 2) Appointment of Ms. Sejal Mahendrakumar Jain (DIN: 10679696) as Additional Director of the Company in the category of Non-Executive, Independent Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 9 May 2024

TRANSCHEM LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 01/2024-25 meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Saturday May 18 2024 inter alia to consider and to take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company fo rthe quarter/ year ended March 31 2024 We are submitting herewith the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 as reviewed by the Audit Committee, approved and taken on record by the Board in their respective meetings held on 18 May 2024 along with the declaration regarding unqualified audit opinion by the Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024