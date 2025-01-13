Trescon Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
70.77
70.77
70.77
70.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.91
36.49
33.68
32.41
Net Worth
108.68
107.26
104.45
103.18
Minority Interest
Debt
1.7
0.68
0.68
0.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0.31
0.47
0.42
Total Liabilities
110.41
108.25
105.6
104.28
Fixed Assets
1.41
0.01
0.36
0.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
70.55
52.46
48.59
69.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
38.31
55.65
54.87
31.73
Inventories
7.83
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.16
0.16
0.16
4.21
Debtor Days
428.04
Other Current Assets
31.65
56.01
55.03
30.82
Sundry Creditors
-0.61
-0.24
-0.22
-1.82
Creditor Days
185.04
Other Current Liabilities
-0.72
-0.28
-0.1
-1.48
Cash
0.15
0.12
1.78
2.37
Total Assets
110.42
108.24
105.6
104.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.