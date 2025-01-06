Trescon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.68
3.75
0.78
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.47
-0.01
Tax paid
-1.42
-0.54
-0.26
Working capital
0.28
31.23
Other operating items
Operating
2.31
33.96
Capital expenditure
-0.7
1.43
Free cash flow
1.61
35.39
Equity raised
67.61
82.55
Investing
3.37
64.33
Financing
6.51
13.4
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
79.1
195.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.