Trescon Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.85
(-1.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

3.58

0

7.39

yoy growth (%)

86,451.58

-99.94

Raw materials

-3.37

0

-6.8

As % of sales

94.1

0

92.01

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.45

-0.25

As % of sales

6.67

10,989.23

3.43

Other costs

-0.62

-1.47

-0.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.34

35,528.64

5.51

Operating profit

-0.65

-1.92

-0.07

OPM

-18.12

-46,417.88

-0.97

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.47

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.29

-0.48

-0.6

Other income

4.84

6.63

1.47

Profit before tax

3.68

3.75

0.78

Taxes

-1.42

-0.54

-0.26

Tax rate

-38.72

-14.53

-34.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.25

3.21

0.51

Exceptional items

-0.32

0

0

Net profit

1.92

3.21

0.51

yoy growth (%)

-39.94

527.3

NPM

53.71

77,419.8

6.92

