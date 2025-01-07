Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.58
0
7.39
yoy growth (%)
86,451.58
-99.94
Raw materials
-3.37
0
-6.8
As % of sales
94.1
0
92.01
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.45
-0.25
As % of sales
6.67
10,989.23
3.43
Other costs
-0.62
-1.47
-0.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.34
35,528.64
5.51
Operating profit
-0.65
-1.92
-0.07
OPM
-18.12
-46,417.88
-0.97
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.47
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.29
-0.48
-0.6
Other income
4.84
6.63
1.47
Profit before tax
3.68
3.75
0.78
Taxes
-1.42
-0.54
-0.26
Tax rate
-38.72
-14.53
-34.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.25
3.21
0.51
Exceptional items
-0.32
0
0
Net profit
1.92
3.21
0.51
yoy growth (%)
-39.94
527.3
NPM
53.71
77,419.8
6.92
