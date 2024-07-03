Summary

Trescon Limited (Formerly Pushpanjali Floriculture Limited) was incorporated on September 20, 1995. The Company name was changed from Pushpanjali Floriculture Limited to Trescon Limited on 27th November, 2018. The Company is engaged in providing services in the areas of Information Technology and allied operations on its own or joint ventures with others.The Board of Directors at their Board Meeting held on 29 May, 2018 has considered a proposal for diversification into areas which would be more profitable for the Company as a part of diversification plans. The Board of Directors thought it prudent to engage in the trading business of all kinds of goods. For this purpose the main object clause of the Company which was restricted only its scope of floricultural activities was required to be so made out to cover a wide range of trading activities to enable Company to consider embarking upon new trading activities and accordingly the main object was changed.However, the Board of Directors on 21st September, 2018 approved the transfer of 6,62,600 Equity Shares from Ms. Jayshree Kuray (Erstwhile Promoter of the Company) to Mr. Dinesh Patel, Mr. Vilas Kharche, Mr. Kishor Patel and Mr. Sanjay Mehta (Acquirers) pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement and issued and allotted 3,20,06,350 Equity Shares and 1,00,00,000 Warrants on preferential allotment basis to the Acquirers along with person acting in concert (PACs) pursuant to which the Open Offer was made for 26% of the post prefere

