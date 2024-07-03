iifl-logo-icon 1
Trescon Ltd Share Price

13.02
(-4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14
  • Day's High14
  • 52 Wk High23.15
  • Prev. Close13.7
  • Day's Low13.01
  • 52 Wk Low 12.65
  • Turnover (lac)1.12
  • P/E105.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.21
  • EPS0.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)94.38
  • Div. Yield0
Trescon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

14

Prev. Close

13.7

Turnover(Lac.)

1.12

Day's High

14

Day's Low

13.01

52 Week's High

23.15

52 Week's Low

12.65

Book Value

15.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

94.38

P/E

105.38

EPS

0.13

Divi. Yield

0

Trescon Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Trescon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Trescon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.61%

Non-Promoter- 1.14%

Institutions: 1.13%

Non-Institutions: 52.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Trescon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

70.77

70.77

70.77

70.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.91

36.49

33.68

32.41

Net Worth

108.68

107.26

104.45

103.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

3.58

0

7.39

yoy growth (%)

86,451.58

-99.94

Raw materials

-3.37

0

-6.8

As % of sales

94.1

0

92.01

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.45

-0.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.68

3.75

0.78

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.47

-0.01

Tax paid

-1.42

-0.54

-0.26

Working capital

0.28

31.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

86,451.58

-99.94

Op profit growth

-66.2

2,582.04

EBIT growth

-6.29

206.38

Net profit growth

-39.94

527.3

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

0

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

4.62

Trescon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Trescon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mandar Chavan

Independent Director

Pooja Joshi

Independent Director

Jinang Shah

Independent Director

Hareshkumar

Chairman cum Managing Director

Dinesh Ravilal Patel

WTD & Additional Director

Kishor Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Trescon Ltd

Summary

Trescon Limited (Formerly Pushpanjali Floriculture Limited) was incorporated on September 20, 1995. The Company name was changed from Pushpanjali Floriculture Limited to Trescon Limited on 27th November, 2018. The Company is engaged in providing services in the areas of Information Technology and allied operations on its own or joint ventures with others.The Board of Directors at their Board Meeting held on 29 May, 2018 has considered a proposal for diversification into areas which would be more profitable for the Company as a part of diversification plans. The Board of Directors thought it prudent to engage in the trading business of all kinds of goods. For this purpose the main object clause of the Company which was restricted only its scope of floricultural activities was required to be so made out to cover a wide range of trading activities to enable Company to consider embarking upon new trading activities and accordingly the main object was changed.However, the Board of Directors on 21st September, 2018 approved the transfer of 6,62,600 Equity Shares from Ms. Jayshree Kuray (Erstwhile Promoter of the Company) to Mr. Dinesh Patel, Mr. Vilas Kharche, Mr. Kishor Patel and Mr. Sanjay Mehta (Acquirers) pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement and issued and allotted 3,20,06,350 Equity Shares and 1,00,00,000 Warrants on preferential allotment basis to the Acquirers along with person acting in concert (PACs) pursuant to which the Open Offer was made for 26% of the post prefere
Company FAQs

What is the Trescon Ltd share price today?

The Trescon Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Trescon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trescon Ltd is ₹94.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Trescon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Trescon Ltd is 105.38 and 0.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Trescon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trescon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trescon Ltd is ₹12.65 and ₹23.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Trescon Ltd?

Trescon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -27.63%, 3 Years at -18.55%, 1 Year at -31.57%, 6 Month at -25.83%, 3 Month at -7.12% and 1 Month at -11.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Trescon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Trescon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.62 %
Institutions - 1.14 %
Public - 52.25 %

