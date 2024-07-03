SectorConstruction
Open₹14
Prev. Close₹13.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.12
Day's High₹14
Day's Low₹13.01
52 Week's High₹23.15
52 Week's Low₹12.65
Book Value₹15.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)94.38
P/E105.38
EPS0.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
70.77
70.77
70.77
70.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.91
36.49
33.68
32.41
Net Worth
108.68
107.26
104.45
103.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.58
0
7.39
yoy growth (%)
86,451.58
-99.94
Raw materials
-3.37
0
-6.8
As % of sales
94.1
0
92.01
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.45
-0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.68
3.75
0.78
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.47
-0.01
Tax paid
-1.42
-0.54
-0.26
Working capital
0.28
31.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
86,451.58
-99.94
Op profit growth
-66.2
2,582.04
EBIT growth
-6.29
206.38
Net profit growth
-39.94
527.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
0
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
4.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mandar Chavan
Independent Director
Pooja Joshi
Independent Director
Jinang Shah
Independent Director
Hareshkumar
Chairman cum Managing Director
Dinesh Ravilal Patel
WTD & Additional Director
Kishor Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Trescon Ltd
Summary
Trescon Limited (Formerly Pushpanjali Floriculture Limited) was incorporated on September 20, 1995. The Company name was changed from Pushpanjali Floriculture Limited to Trescon Limited on 27th November, 2018. The Company is engaged in providing services in the areas of Information Technology and allied operations on its own or joint ventures with others.The Board of Directors at their Board Meeting held on 29 May, 2018 has considered a proposal for diversification into areas which would be more profitable for the Company as a part of diversification plans. The Board of Directors thought it prudent to engage in the trading business of all kinds of goods. For this purpose the main object clause of the Company which was restricted only its scope of floricultural activities was required to be so made out to cover a wide range of trading activities to enable Company to consider embarking upon new trading activities and accordingly the main object was changed.However, the Board of Directors on 21st September, 2018 approved the transfer of 6,62,600 Equity Shares from Ms. Jayshree Kuray (Erstwhile Promoter of the Company) to Mr. Dinesh Patel, Mr. Vilas Kharche, Mr. Kishor Patel and Mr. Sanjay Mehta (Acquirers) pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement and issued and allotted 3,20,06,350 Equity Shares and 1,00,00,000 Warrants on preferential allotment basis to the Acquirers along with person acting in concert (PACs) pursuant to which the Open Offer was made for 26% of the post prefere
The Trescon Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trescon Ltd is ₹94.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Trescon Ltd is 105.38 and 0.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trescon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trescon Ltd is ₹12.65 and ₹23.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Trescon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -27.63%, 3 Years at -18.55%, 1 Year at -31.57%, 6 Month at -25.83%, 3 Month at -7.12% and 1 Month at -11.56%.
