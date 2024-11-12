|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Trescon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Extract of minutes of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 regarding reclassification of Mr. Vilas Pralhadrao Kharche and Mr. Rohit Vilas Kharche from Promoter and Promoter Group Category to Public Category (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|Trescon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 3024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|Trescon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results ( Standalone) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|27 Jan 2024
|Trescon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 312023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, February 07, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.