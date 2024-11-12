iifl-logo-icon 1
Trescon Ltd Board Meeting

12.09
(7.09%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:55:00 PM

Trescon CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202421 Oct 2024
Trescon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Extract of minutes of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 regarding reclassification of Mr. Vilas Pralhadrao Kharche and Mr. Rohit Vilas Kharche from Promoter and Promoter Group Category to Public Category (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202422 Jul 2024
Trescon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 3024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202413 May 2024
Trescon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results ( Standalone) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
Trescon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 312023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, February 07, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024)

